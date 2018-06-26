Does Nancy Pelosi have the votes?

Washington (CNN) Consider this scenario: Democrats win the 23 seats they need to retake the House majority. The party gathers for a vote for its next speaker. And Nancy Pelosi can't secure a majority of the votes.

Before I go any further, let me make very clear that this isn't a likely scenario. The most likely scenario if Democrats win is that Pelosi, unchallenged by any serious contender, claims the speakership for a second time.

But neither is the scenario I lay out above absolutely impossible either. Pelosi had steadily lost support among her caucus -- admittedly in votes for minority leader, not speaker -- over the past few years, and already there are a number of potential members of Congress who have pledged not to support her. (After the 2016 election, Pelosi beat Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan 134-63 -- a solid win but also the high watermark in terms of public opposition to her among House Democrats).

And now Pelosi finds herself on the opposite side of the Congressional Black Caucus on the controversial comments that Rep. Maxine Waters, D-California, made regarding how to treat members of the Trump administration when encountered in public. Pelosi gently rebuked Waters via Twitter: "as we go forward, we must conduct elections in a way that achieves unity from sea to shining sea," she said. ( Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was far more full-throated in his condemnation of Trump.

