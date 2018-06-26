Washington (CNN) A Democratic Air Force veteran running for Congress in Texas said she thinks "women are sick of" men in office saying they will protect and fight for women's rights.

In an interview with CNN's Brooke Baldwin on "CNN Newsroom" on Tuesday, MJ Hegar discussed her new political ad and the unprecedented number of women running for elected office this year.

"I think women are sick of the men in office telling us they are going to protect our rights and fight for us," Hegar said. "We know what's at stake."

Hegar also said she thought a lot of "barriers" have been removed for women like herself to run for office.

"We have seen a lot of barriers removed for women like myself with young children to be able to run for office," Hegar said. "As more of those barriers are removed, we are going to see more and more women running for and being elected into office."

Read More