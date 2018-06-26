Melania Trump set for second trip to immigration facilities

Washington (CNN) First lady Melania Trump will again pay a visit to immigration facilities in coming days, her spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham confirmed to CNN.

"Yes, Mrs. Trump plans to visit additional facilities sometime this week," Grisham said when asked whether a second trip is in the works.

It is not known where exactly Trump plans to go but it is likely the first lady will see first-hand an immigration processing detention center as had been part of her plan in McAllen, Texas, last Thursday, before flooding conditions prevented her from going.

Trump "wants to continue to check on children," her communications director said. "The first lady is moved by what she is hearing, and what she saw in Texas, and she wants to again see and listen for herself what is happening in these places."

Since her husband's administration began enforcing the "zero-tolerance" immigration policy several weeks ago, more than 2,000 children have been separated from their parents at the border.

Read More