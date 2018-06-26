Washington (CNN) Chief Justice John Roberts and his conservative majority upheld President Donald Trump's travel ban Tuesday, but in the process -- thanks to a heated argument with Justice Sonia Sotomayor -- finally overturned the infamous 1944 Supreme Court decision blessing internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II.

"As here, the exclusion order was rooted in dangerous stereotypes about a particular group's supposed inability to assimilate and desire to harm the United States," Sotomayor wrote.

The comparison triggered an angry response from Roberts, who chastised his colleague for using "rhetorical advantage" and said that Korematsu had "nothing to do with this case."

Roberts was troubled enough with the comparison, however, that he did something that no party involved in the travel ban case had expressly asked for: He announced that the Supreme Court was overruling Korematsu.

