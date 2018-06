Washington (CNN) A report from the inspector general for the Justice Department painted a stark picture of overwhelming male representation at four key federal law enforcement groups.

The report released Tuesday also highlighted a "concerning" level of gender discrimination and fear of retaliation, potentially leading to unreported incidents.

The release of the watchdog report put numbers to cross-institution questions about gender representation during a time of heightened attention to inequity, and bolstered concerns about discrimination and harassment at marquee law enforcement agencies.

Earlier this year, an agent at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives went public with allegations of retaliation for exposing sexism, and the Justice Department demoted the former head of its death penalty unit after The New York Times reported on accusations of sexism and improper management against the official, Kevin Carwile.

The four components of the Justice Department under review in the report -- ATF, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the FBI and the US Marshals Service -- told the inspector general "they were striving to increase the diversity, including gender, of staff to better represent the population their component serves."

