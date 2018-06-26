Washington (CNN) As the Trump administration continues to deal with the fallout from its decision to separate families at the border, as well as a reversal of that practice in a subsequent executive order, there remains an unanswered question: Who is in charge?

Multiple agencies, including components of the Departments of Homeland Security, Health and Human Services and Justice, all own pieces of the puzzle.

But as the agencies work to reunite the more than 2,000 children still in government custody separated from their parents -- and tease future implementation decisions to come -- no one agency or official has said they're leading the way, or that the buck stops with them.

HHS Secretary Alex Azar told lawmakers Tuesday his agency is caring for 2,047 children who were separated from their parents -- down only six children from the 2,053 HHS said were in their custody on June 20, the day President Donald Trump signed an executive order meant to keep families together.

CNN asked each agency to respond to several detailed questions about who is leading the charge, when secretaries last visited the border to see the situation first-hand and who ultimately bears responsibility for the reunifications.

