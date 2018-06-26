Russian pop star at center of 2016 Trump Tower meeting story trolls US

Washington (CNN) The Russian pop star who is said to have requested the infamous Trump Tower meeting in 2016 released a music video playing fun with about as many risqué Trump stories as he could fit in a three-minute time span.

The Azerbaijan-born pop star, Emin Agalarov, the son of Russian oligarch Aras Agalarov, found himself at the center of questions about the Trump campaign's potential ties to Russia when it became public last year that his publicist, Rob Goldstone, had reached out to Donald Trump Jr. about meeting with a Russian lawyer for dirt on Hillary Clinton. The revelation caused many to re-examine the connections between the Trumps and the Agalarovs, who helped Trump bring the Miss Universe pageant to Moscow in 2013.

In his video, Agalarov puts his connection to the Trumps front and center, splicing in implications about the President and mock appearances from Clinton, porn star Stormy Daniels and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The music video opens with a shadowy figure watching security footage of Agalarov interacting with different characters in Trump's circle. In the footage, Agalarov hands briefcases to actors playing Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, before partying with bikini-clad beauty pageant contestants in a hotel room -- but the shadowy figure edits Trump out of the security footage.

Later in the video, Agalarov pays off Daniels in an elevator, gets a hug from Trump, takes a shot with Clinton and transfers a secret envelope from Zuckerberg to Clinton as the whole group parties together.

Read More