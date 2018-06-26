Washington (CNN) Transportation Sec. Elaine Chao addressed protesters who confronted her and her husband, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, about US immigration policies.

video: @SecElaineChao telling protestors to leave her husband, Mitch McConnell, alone. pic.twitter.com/9jj1AojRMM

Chao responds forcefully, asking "Why don't you leave my husband alone?" which she can be heard saying several times before getting into a vehicle.

"As an adult looking back and seeing my mother who was only like 27, you know how frightening it must have been as the only woman aboard this cargo ship with three young girls? I mean, that's pretty rough," Chao previously recalled in an interview with CNN.

The Trump administration faced intense scrutiny after they enacted a policy that resulted in thousands of undocumented children separated from their families after crossing the border.

The Department of Transportation did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.