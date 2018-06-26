Bipartisan report warns against future democracy interference

Washington (CNN) A bipartisan report released Tuesday is warning American institutions about future meddling in the US democratic system, following the 2016 election.

And it's not only the US government that can do something about it -- according to a news release on the report by the Alliance for Securing Democracy. The group calls on the tech and media worlds to also take "immediate actions."

The Alliance for Securing Democracy, an initiative through the nonpartisan German Marshall Fund, "develops comprehensive strategies to defend against, deter, and raise the costs on Russian and other state actors' efforts to undermine democracy and democratic institutions," said its website.

Its latest report outlines several suggestions for deterring attacks against the US, including, "Separate politics from efforts to unmask and respond to foreign operations against the U.S. electoral process," and "Build a more constructive public-private partnership to identify and address emerging tech threats."

The report is set to be announced at an event Tuesday with Minnesota's Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff and former acting CIA Director Michael Morell, according to a press release.

Read More