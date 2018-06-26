Washington (CNN) While the White House is celebrating the Supreme Court's decision to uphold President Donald Trump's travel ban, Democrats are angry at the idea of a policy they say runs contrary to fundamental US values.

"I think it's clear that the history of this travel ban is one that is not to the credit of the United States," Dick Durbin, the Senate's No. 2 Democrat, told CNN. "First, the President came out with a travel ban, which had to be rewritten at least one time, maybe twice and the net result of it sadly was to suggest that when it came to countries with large Muslim populations, they weren't welcome in the United States."

The Illinois senator continued: "We need to keep out every dangerous person who tries to come in this country, but to categorically brand people because of their religion or their background or country they're from is just not the way we should do things in America."

He acknowledged that regardless of his unhappiness with the decision, he doesn't see Congress doing anything to overturn it.

"Of course, I don't agree with the Supreme Court ruling but I'm a realist when it comes to legislation on the floor of the Senate and the House," he told CNN. "It's doubtful that anything is going to move forward."

