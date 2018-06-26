Washington (CNN) Any list of endangered House incumbents this cycle will have Barbara Comstock's name at or near the top.

Comstock, a two-term GOP lawmaker representing the suburbs of Washington, DC, is facing a challenge from Democratic state Sen. Jennifer Wexton, who won a six-way primary earlier this month with 42% of the vote.

A new Monmouth University poll released Tuesday gives Wexton a 10-point advantage over Comstock in the district -- 49% to 39%.

Comstock's bid is complicated by President Donald Trump's standing in the district, which he lost to Hillary Clinton by 10 points in 2016. A majority of 10th district voters -- 53% - disapprove of the President's job performance, including 47% who say they strongly disapprove. That contrasts with just 24% of respondents who say they strongly approve of the job Trump is doing.

Resistance to Trump appears to be a motivating factor here, with 70% who oppose what the President is doing saying it is very important for them to cast a vote to express their feelings about him.

