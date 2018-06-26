CBO projects federal debt could be highest in US history by 2048

Washington (CNN) A new report released by the Congressional Budget Office projects historic levels of federal debt if laws remain relatively the same.

The federal debt is currently at the highest level it has been since after World War II at 78% of gross domestic product, according to the report summary.

The report warns that -- at this rate with the current policies in place -- by 2048, the debt could be as high as 152% of GDP. That would be the highest in US history.

"The prospect of large and growing debt poses substantial risks for the nation and presents policymakers with significant challenges," CBO Director Keith Hall wrote in a statement about the budget outlook.

The report also notes that as a significant portion of the population gets older, there is an anticipated increase in spending costs for programs like Social Security and Medicare.

