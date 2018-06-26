New York's Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is aiming for 2018's biggest political upset

(CNN) The last time New York Rep. Joe Crowley faced a primary challenge, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was a teenager.

Now 28 years old, the Bronx-born activist on Tuesday will close out a fiery progressive campaign to unseat the 10-term incumbent, who currently ranks fourth among House Democrats and would, if Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi left her post, be among the favorites to win the job.

Crowley has outraised Ocasio-Cortez, a Latina and member of the Democratic Socialists of America, by a jarring 10-to-1 margin, but her bid to represent the 14th Congressional District was super-charged with the release of an online ad late last month produced by a pair of fellow DSA members, a two-minute viral sensation that begins with Ocasio-Cortez saying, "Women like me aren't supposed to run for office."

Anyone familiar with New York's machine politics would be hard-pressed to dismiss the line as common campaign rhetoric. For 14 years, no Democrat has attempted unseat Crowley, who chairs the Queens County Democrats. Defeat on Tuesday would turn the party on its head -- an upset with implications for Democrats nationwide that would recall, as optimistic progressives routinely note, former GOP Majority Leader Eric Cantor's loss to the insurgent, tea party-backed Dave Brat in June 2014.

Even as Ocasio-Cortez runs defiantly to his left -- with universal health care, a federal jobs guarantee and the abolition of ICE headlining her demands -- Crowley has a formidable liberal record to lean on. He was the first member of the House Democratic leadership to sign on in support of "Medicare for all" and has been a vocal advocate for immigrants' rights. But Crowley has stumbled at times on the campaign trail, the likely residue of going so long without a primary test.

