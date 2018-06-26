New York's Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is aiming for 2018's biggest political upset

(CNN)The last time New York Rep. Joe Crowley faced a primary challenge, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was a teenager.
Now 28 years old, the Bronx-born activist on Tuesday will close out a fiery progressive campaign to unseat the 10-term incumbent, who currently ranks fourth among House Democrats and would, if Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi left her post, be among the favorites to win the job.
Crowley has outraised Ocasio-Cortez, a Latina and member of the Democratic Socialists of America, by a jarring 10-to-1 margin, but her bid to represent the 14th Congressional District was super-charged with the release of an online ad late last month produced by a pair of fellow DSA members, a two-minute viral sensation that begins with Ocasio-Cortez saying, "Women like me aren't supposed to run for office."
Anyone familiar with New York's machine politics would be hard-pressed to dismiss the line as common campaign rhetoric. For 14 years, no Democrat has attempted unseat Crowley, who chairs the Queens County Democrats. Defeat on Tuesday would turn the party on its head -- an upset with implications for Democrats nationwide that would recall, as optimistic progressives routinely note, former GOP Majority Leader Eric Cantor's loss to the insurgent, tea party-backed Dave Brat in June 2014.
Even as Ocasio-Cortez runs defiantly to his left -- with universal health care, a federal jobs guarantee and the abolition of ICE headlining her demands -- Crowley has a formidable liberal record to lean on. He was the first member of the House Democratic leadership to sign on in support of "Medicare for all" and has been a vocal advocate for immigrants' rights. But Crowley has stumbled at times on the campaign trail, the likely residue of going so long without a primary test.
Citing scheduling conflicts, he missed a debate in the Bronx with Ocasio-Cortez, sending former city councilwoman Annabel Palma as a surrogate. The New York Times editorial board took note of his no-show, and warned the ambitious congressman against taking his constituents for granted.
"What are we," the board asked on behalf of voters, "chopped liver?"
In an interview, Ocasio-Cortez callyed his absence "disrespectful, not just to me but to the entire community." On Twitter after the debate, she noted that Palma, also Latina, bore a "slight resemblance to me."
Ocasio-Cortez has also been at the front lines -- literally so, last weekend, when she traveled to join protests at an ICE detention center in Texas -- of the progressive backlash against the Trump administration's border and immigration policies. Ocasio-Cortez has been a vocal proponent of the push to abolish the agency, an issue she ties back to her district's diverse population.
"We have families and communities here (in the 14th District) from Ecuador and Colombia, Bangladesh, Korea, Pakistan, and I see them every day, many of them are very scared about what's going on," she said. "With my campaign, in terms of immigration, we're trying to say, 'Hey, we've got your back.'"
Crowley has also targeted ICE, calling it "fascist," but stopping short of demanding its elimination. During a televised debate with Ocasio-Cortez less than two weeks before the primary, Crowley argued that "simply abolishing the agency doesn't take it out of the hands of (Attorney General) Jeff Sessions or this president."
He then pivoted to what has been a driving theme of his campaign -- the argument that, with Trump in office, Democrats should lean on experienced lawmakers to navigate the opposition on Capitol Hill.
"It's about making change in Washington," said Crowley, who in his leadership role has raised money for Democrats around the country. "It's about Democrats taking back control of the House of Representatives -- and that's what I'm about doing."
Crowley has also pushed back against Ocasio-Cortez's charge that, after so much time in Washington, he's lost touch with minority-majority district he represents.
"Joe was born and raised in Woodside and is deeply connected to the Bronx and Queens communities," Crowley campaign spokeswoman Lauren French said. "His neighbors and constituents know that Joe fights for them unapologetically when in Washington to ensure they have affordable health care, quality education, and a just immigration system."