Walgreens pharmacist and SCOTUS have a message for women

Jill Filipovic is a journalist based in New York and Nairobi, Kenya, and the author of the book "The H-Spot: The Feminist Pursuit of Happiness." Follow her on Twitter. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) It takes a special kind of awful to deny a woman having a miscarriage the necessary drugs to help her and then call yourself the moral one, but that's just what a Walgreens pharmacist in Peoria, Arizona, did last week.

A woman pregnant with a much-wanted second child came into the Walgreens with her 7-year-old son to fill a prescription for misoprostol, a life-saving medication that helps to induce and speed along miscarriage.

Her doctor had prescribed the drug because, as she wrote on her Yelp review rating Walgreens' service: "Unfortunately, development isn't happening and my body is slowly getting ready to miscarry. My (doctor) gave me two choices D & C [dilation and curettage] or a prescription that will help induce bleeding and discharge in the comfort of my home," she wrote.

In other circumstances, misoprostol also stops hemorrhage after childbirth, saving the lives of new mothers around the world.

But because misoprostol is also used to induce elective abortion, the Walgreens pharmacist insisted he had a moral objection. The woman, Nicole Mone Areteaga, left the store weeping, humiliated at the pharmacy counter during one of the most vulnerable moments of her life -- by a medical professional who was supposed to help her.