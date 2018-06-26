It turns out Albert Einstein was pretty smart after all

(CNN) Albert Einstein is universally regarded to be a pretty smart guy. His theory of special relativity taught us about counterintuitive truths of nature, such as how stationary and moving clocks tick at different speeds and the inability to travel faster than light. And his theory of general relativity was even more mind-blowing, revealing that gravity is really the bending of space and time.

General relativity has been stringently tested and is accepted by the world's scientific community. However, while this theory is used to describe the entire universe, it turns out that it has only been tested at size scales no larger than our solar system. Well, that is, until now.

Astronomers have just announced an exciting new measurement that has validated Einstein's theory of general relativity at a galactic scale. Using a quirk of the theory, where one galaxy can act as a lens for a more distant galaxy, researchers have extended Einstein's century-long run of accurate predictions. His predictions are now confirmed to be correct even for things as big as an entire galaxy.

Not only is this an unprecedented accomplishment, it has significant consequences in the ongoing scientific debate into not only the nature, but even the existence, of dark matter, a substance which has been hypothesized but never observed.

General relativity makes many surprising predictions, one of them being that gravity can bend the passage of light . This is surprising because gravity is a force that affects objects with mass, and light has no mass. But if gravity can bend space, and light travels in straight lines in that bent space, it looks as if light will travel in a curved path.