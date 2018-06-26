Tesla testing 'Mad Max' autopilot mode

Story highlights Electric car maker testing "Mad Max" autopilot mode

(CNN) The futuristic film "Mad Max" is having a real-life moment, and those who drive in heavy traffic will understand why.

Electric vehicle maker Tesla is trying out an aggressive "Mad Max" driving mode in its prototype autopilot feature, chief executive Elon Musk revealed Monday.

The mode -- named after the post-apocalyptic 1979 Mel Gibson film -- is the highest setting of Tesla's blind spot detection system in its autopilot.

The setting, which allows for a smaller distance threshold to nearby vehicles, is made for highways with heavy traffic -- like Los Angeles' notorious Interstate 405 during rush hour -- when changing lanes can be challenging.

Tesla Semi Truck in Mad Max Mode https://t.co/hL5v9rikhW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 24, 2018

Musk responded to a Twitter user's creative image of a Tesla semi truck featured in a "Mad Max" dystopian setting with, "It's real."