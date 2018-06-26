Breaking News

And for her next job in motorsport .... Susie Wolff is to run the Venturi Formula E team.
And for her next job in motorsport .... Susie Wolff is to run the Venturi Formula E team.
British driver &lt;strong&gt;Susie Wolff&lt;/strong&gt; became Formula One&#39;s first female competitor in 20 years when she took part in &lt;a href=&quot;Susie Wolff will become the Formula One&#39;s first female competitor in 20 years when she takes part in the first practice sessions at the British and German grands prix in July.&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the first practice sessions at the British Grand Prix&lt;/a&gt;. But in 2015 she announced her retirement from the sport saying her dream of making it into the starting grid &quot;isn&#39;t going to happen.&quot;
Susie Wolff's F1 journeyBritish driver Susie Wolff became Formula One's first female competitor in 20 years when she took part in the first practice sessions at the British Grand Prix. But in 2015 she announced her retirement from the sport saying her dream of making it into the starting grid "isn't going to happen."
Wolff told CNN Sport: &quot;I rode the wave, was energized by all the support and fought hard. There were those who wanted it to happen. Those who didn&#39;t. Do I think F1 is ready for a competitive female racing driver that can perform at the highest level? Yes. Do I think it is achievable as a woman? Most definitely. Do I think it will happen soon? Sadly no.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;
Susie Wolff's F1 journeyWolff told CNN Sport: "I rode the wave, was energized by all the support and fought hard. There were those who wanted it to happen. Those who didn't. Do I think F1 is ready for a competitive female racing driver that can perform at the highest level? Yes. Do I think it is achievable as a woman? Most definitely. Do I think it will happen soon? Sadly no."
Born in Scotland in 1982 as Susie Stoddart, her parents ran a motorbike shop -- and it wasn&#39;t long before she got the racing bug.
Susie Wolff's F1 journeyBorn in Scotland in 1982 as Susie Stoddart, her parents ran a motorbike shop -- and it wasn't long before she got the racing bug.
At eight years old, she and her brother got their first go-karts. It would mark the start of her life in competitive motorsport.
Susie Wolff's F1 journeyAt eight years old, she and her brother got their first go-karts. It would mark the start of her life in competitive motorsport.
At 18 she was ranked 15th in the world at karting, racing against future F1 stars Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg and Kimi Raikkonen.
Susie Wolff's F1 journeyAt 18 she was ranked 15th in the world at karting, racing against future F1 stars Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg and Kimi Raikkonen.
After spells in Formula Renault and Formula 3000, she landed in DTM (German Touring Car) racing with Mercedes Benz in 2006. She finished her first race in the top 10.
Susie Wolff's F1 journeyAfter spells in Formula Renault and Formula 3000, she landed in DTM (German Touring Car) racing with Mercedes Benz in 2006. She finished her first race in the top 10.
In 2010, Wolff became the first female driver to score points in DTM in almost 20 years.
Susie Wolff's F1 journeyIn 2010, Wolff became the first female driver to score points in DTM in almost 20 years.
The 2010 season became her most fruitful so far, and she ended ahead of teammates Ralf Schumacher and David Coulthard -- both former F1 stars.
Susie Wolff's F1 journeyThe 2010 season became her most fruitful so far, and she ended ahead of teammates Ralf Schumacher and David Coulthard -- both former F1 stars.
In 2010, she married Williams F1 board member Toto Wolff, who is now working for rival team Mercedes.
Susie Wolff's F1 journeyIn 2010, she married Williams F1 board member Toto Wolff, who is now working for rival team Mercedes.
Wolff has described F1 as the &quot;ultimate goal,&quot; and says she was determined to follow that dream.
Susie Wolff's F1 journeyWolff has described F1 as the "ultimate goal," and says she was determined to follow that dream.
Wolff signed for the Williams F1 team as a development driver in April 2012. &quot;Sometimes in life you just need a chance. Claire and Frank (Williams) gave me that chance,&quot; she told CNN.
Susie Wolff's F1 journeyWolff signed for the Williams F1 team as a development driver in April 2012. "Sometimes in life you just need a chance. Claire and Frank (Williams) gave me that chance," she told CNN.
Her responsibilities that year involved testing the aerodynamics of the car to be driven by Pastor Maldonado and Bruno Senna, and driving the Williams race simulator.
Susie Wolff's F1 journeyHer responsibilities that year involved testing the aerodynamics of the car to be driven by Pastor Maldonado and Bruno Senna, and driving the Williams race simulator.
Wolff had her first F1 test at the end of 2012 and was given an expanded role for the 2013 season.
Susie Wolff's F1 journeyWolff had her first F1 test at the end of 2012 and was given an expanded role for the 2013 season.
In 2013, she was the first person to drive the team&#39;s new car.
Susie Wolff's F1 journeyIn 2013, she was the first person to drive the team's new car.
&quot;I was also unsure if the strain was going to be too much,&quot; she says. &quot;But already on my first lap out of the pits I knew it was going to be manageable.&quot;
Susie Wolff's F1 journey"I was also unsure if the strain was going to be too much," she says. "But already on my first lap out of the pits I knew it was going to be manageable."
Her new responsibilities for the season made her a regular fixture in the pits, as she eyed a driver&#39;s berth.
Susie Wolff's F1 journeyHer new responsibilities for the season made her a regular fixture in the pits, as she eyed a driver's berth.
For 2014, she joined Valtteri Bottas and Felipe Massa behind the wheel for two practice sessions -- at Silverstone and Hockenheim -- becoming the sport&#39;s first female driver since 1992.
Susie Wolff's F1 journeyFor 2014, she joined Valtteri Bottas and Felipe Massa behind the wheel for two practice sessions -- at Silverstone and Hockenheim -- becoming the sport's first female driver since 1992.
In March, Williams said Wolff wouldn&#39;t be considered as a replacement for Valtteri Bottas when the Finn&#39;s participation at the Malaysian Grand Prix was thrown into doubt by injury. She said that formed part of her decision to leave the sport.
Susie Wolff's F1 journeyIn March, Williams said Wolff wouldn't be considered as a replacement for Valtteri Bottas when the Finn's participation at the Malaysian Grand Prix was thrown into doubt by injury. She said that formed part of her decision to leave the sport.
(CNN)Former Formula 1 test driver Susie Wolff has been appointed the new team principal of the Venturi Formula E team in which she will also become a shareholder.

"With immediate effect Susie will lead the team's preparations for season 5 of the ABB Formula E Championship, set to begin on 15 December 2018 in Saudi Arabia," said the Venturi team on its website.
Wolff attempted to shatter F1's glass ceiling, taking part in practice sessions for the Williams team but never reaching the start line and she opted to retire as a driver in 2015.
"When I decided to stop as a professional driver in 2015, I knew that I wanted to continue with the challenge of competitive racing, just not behind the wheel," said the 35-year-old Wolff on Tuesday.
    "You can't just switch off your competitive instincts when you stop driving and that determination and desire to achieve still burn brightly inside me.
    "I took time to carefully decide the right direction for that challenge and I have now found the perfect next step, with the opportunity to become both a shareholder and Team Principal of Venturi Formula E Team."
    Tesla Model S P100DDescribed as "the funnest car I've ever driven" by none other than Kanye West, the Tesla Model S is now being used for a new zero emissions racing series organized by Electric GT.
    Tesla Model S P100DDetails of the EGT Championship were unveiled in April, with the inaugural season set to commence in the southern Spanish city of Jerez on November 3, 2018.
    Able to accelerate from 0-60mph in just 1.85 seconds, the all-electric Rimac Concept Two is one of the fastest cars ever made.
    Rimac Concept TwoAble to accelerate from 0-60mph in just 1.85 seconds, the all-electric Rimac Concept Two is one of the fastest cars ever made.
    Unveiled at March&#39;s Geneva Motor Show, the Croatian hypercar boasts top speeds of 258mph (412kph) and is claimed to be &quot;as capable on track as it is crossing continents.&quot; It can travel a quarter of a mile -- from standstill -- in just 9.1 seconds.
    Rimac Concept TwoUnveiled at March's Geneva Motor Show, the Croatian hypercar boasts top speeds of 258mph (412kph) and is claimed to be "as capable on track as it is crossing continents." It can travel a quarter of a mile -- from standstill -- in just 9.1 seconds.
    Designers claim the Concept Two has a range of over 400 miles (650km.) With facial recognition in lieu of a traditional key, it&#39;s one of numerous electric supercar concepts lighting up 2018.
    Rimac Concept TwoDesigners claim the Concept Two has a range of over 400 miles (650km.) With facial recognition in lieu of a traditional key, it's one of numerous electric supercar concepts lighting up 2018.
    Offering a &quot;new kind of luxury mobility,&quot; the interior design of the Aston Martin Lagonda Vision was overseen by Savile Row tailors.
    Aston Martin Lagonda Offering a "new kind of luxury mobility," the interior design of the Aston Martin Lagonda Vision was overseen by Savile Row tailors.
    As well as lush carpets of silk and cashmere, the self-driving car boasts front seats that rotate 180 degrees to facilitate face-to-face conversation on the move.
    Aston Martin Lagonda As well as lush carpets of silk and cashmere, the self-driving car boasts front seats that rotate 180 degrees to facilitate face-to-face conversation on the move.
    Designed in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the new Lamborghini concept is like nothing else on the road.
    Lamborghini Terzo MillennioDesigned in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the new Lamborghini concept is like nothing else on the road.
    Italian for &quot;Third Millennium,&quot; the Terzo Millenio would not look out of place in a sci-fi movie.
    Lamborghini Terzo MillennioItalian for "Third Millennium," the Terzo Millenio would not look out of place in a sci-fi movie.
    Stefano Domenicali, Lamborghini CEO and Chairman, said the project &quot;intends to write an important page in the future of super sports cars.&quot;
    Lamborghini Terzo MillennioStefano Domenicali, Lamborghini CEO and Chairman, said the project "intends to write an important page in the future of super sports cars."
    All-electric four-seater saloon from China, the LVCHI Auto Venere claims to have a range of 403 miles (650km).
    LVCHI Auto VenereAll-electric four-seater saloon from China, the LVCHI Auto Venere claims to have a range of 403 miles (650km).
    It&#39;s longer than a Range Rover but that doesn&#39;t stop it shifting. The Auto Venere can reportedly accelerate from 0-100kph (62mph) in 2.7 seconds, delivering a top speed of 168mph (270kph).
    LVCHI Auto VenereIt's longer than a Range Rover but that doesn't stop it shifting. The Auto Venere can reportedly accelerate from 0-100kph (62mph) in 2.7 seconds, delivering a top speed of 168mph (270kph).
    Designed to transport up to to six passengers simultaneously, the EZ-GO concept is Renault&#39;s &quot;vision of shared urban mobility.&quot;
    RENAULT EZ-GODesigned to transport up to to six passengers simultaneously, the EZ-GO concept is Renault's "vision of shared urban mobility."
    The shared, electric driverless vehicle has been &quot;built for the city&quot; and has level four autonomous technology, meaning it would be able to handle all routine circumstances on recognizable roads.
    RENAULT EZ-GOThe shared, electric driverless vehicle has been "built for the city" and has level four autonomous technology, meaning it would be able to handle all routine circumstances on recognizable roads.
    The days of the steering wheel may soon be over. Most controls aboard the IMx Kuro can be controlled via hand gestures and eye movements, according to the Japanese manufacturer.
    Nissan IMx KUROThe days of the steering wheel may soon be over. Most controls aboard the IMx Kuro can be controlled via hand gestures and eye movements, according to the Japanese manufacturer.
    Brain-to-Vehicle, or B2V, technology enables the KURO to interpret signals from the human brain, speeding up reaction times and paving the way for cars that learn from each other. Should the driver wish to sit back and let the car do the work, its seats recline and the steering wheel retracts into the dashboard.
    Nissan IMx KUROBrain-to-Vehicle, or B2V, technology enables the KURO to interpret signals from the human brain, speeding up reaction times and paving the way for cars that learn from each other. Should the driver wish to sit back and let the car do the work, its seats recline and the steering wheel retracts into the dashboard.
    Expected to hit the roads by &quot;2022 at the latest,&quot; the I.D. Vizzion is also designed to be used predominantly with voice and gesture.
    Volkswagen I.D. VizzionExpected to hit the roads by "2022 at the latest," the I.D. Vizzion is also designed to be used predominantly with voice and gesture.
    The car, unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show, is said to boast a range of 413 miles (665km) between charges and level five autonomous driving -- meaning it can handle any situation a human could negotiate.
    Volkswagen I.D. VizzionThe car, unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show, is said to boast a range of 413 miles (665km) between charges and level five autonomous driving -- meaning it can handle any situation a human could negotiate.
    Capable of accelerating from 0-60mph in 4.5 seconds, the first ever all-electric Jaguar has 395bhp and a range of 298 miles.
    Jaguar I-PaceCapable of accelerating from 0-60mph in 4.5 seconds, the first ever all-electric Jaguar has 395bhp and a range of 298 miles.
    &quot;Every Jaguar feels like no other car on the road,&quot; says a statement from the iconic British manufacturer. &quot;Moving to all-electric power doesn&#39;t change this.&quot;
    Jaguar I-Pace"Every Jaguar feels like no other car on the road," says a statement from the iconic British manufacturer. "Moving to all-electric power doesn't change this."
    With a &quot;revolutionary&quot; four-wheel drive powertrain developing 671bhp, the Elextra will reportedly move from standstill to 62mph (100 kph) in less than 2.3 seconds.
    ElextraWith a "revolutionary" four-wheel drive powertrain developing 671bhp, the Elextra will reportedly move from standstill to 62mph (100 kph) in less than 2.3 seconds.
    The Swiss-German built four-door car will have its top speed limited to 155mph (250 kph) but it boasts a range of over 600km on a single charge. &lt;br /&gt;
    ElextraThe Swiss-German built four-door car will have its top speed limited to 155mph (250 kph) but it boasts a range of over 600km on a single charge.
    Hyunda claim the Le Fil Rouge adheres to the golden ratio -- a mathematical pattern found in nature -- culminating in a &quot;sensuous sportiness.&quot;
    Hyundai Le Fil RougeHyunda claim the Le Fil Rouge adheres to the golden ratio -- a mathematical pattern found in nature -- culminating in a "sensuous sportiness."
    French for &quot;common thread,&quot; Hyundai claim Le Fil Rouge is a car that connects Hyundai&#39;s past, present and future designs.
    Hyundai Le Fil RougeFrench for "common thread," Hyundai claim Le Fil Rouge is a car that connects Hyundai's past, present and future designs.
    This one-seater offering might not be the fastest -- boasting estimated top speeds of just 82mph (130kph) -- but the diminutive three wheeler will zip you around the city where few other cars can go for just $15,500.
    Electra Meccanica SoloThis one-seater offering might not be the fastest -- boasting estimated top speeds of just 82mph (130kph) -- but the diminutive three wheeler will zip you around the city where few other cars can go for just $15,500.
    Described as the &quot;safest SUV ever,&quot; the new Model X seats seven but can accelerate from 0-60mph in just 2.9 seconds.
    Tesla Model XDescribed as the "safest SUV ever," the new Model X seats seven but can accelerate from 0-60mph in just 2.9 seconds.
    An amalgamation of the BMW i3 and BMW i8, the i Vision Dynamics concept has a range of 373 miles and accelerates from 0-62mph in four seconds.
    BMW i Vision DynamicsAn amalgamation of the BMW i3 and BMW i8, the i Vision Dynamics concept has a range of 373 miles and accelerates from 0-62mph in four seconds.
    Expect to see all-electric Minis on the roads by 2019, marking the 60th anniversary of the legendary marque&#39;s first car.
    Mini Electric Concept CarExpect to see all-electric Minis on the roads by 2019, marking the 60th anniversary of the legendary marque's first car.
    A four-wheel drive SUV concept from India, the futuristic looking e-Survivor will be powered by dual electric motors on each wheel and be equipped for autonomous travel.
    Maruti Suzuki Electric e-SurvivorA four-wheel drive SUV concept from India, the futuristic looking e-Survivor will be powered by dual electric motors on each wheel and be equipped for autonomous travel.
    Designed for track use only, the Chinese single-seat Techrules Ren RS can be configured with up to six electric motors, delivering up to 1,287bhp.
    Techrules Ren RSDesigned for track use only, the Chinese single-seat Techrules Ren RS can be configured with up to six electric motors, delivering up to 1,287bhp.
    That lets it travel from 0-62mph (0-100kph) in three seconds with a max speed of 205mph (330kph).
    Techrules Ren RSThat lets it travel from 0-62mph (0-100kph) in three seconds with a max speed of 205mph (330kph).
    'Oh so close'

    When Wolff stepped away from Formula 1 in 2015 she wrote in a blog for the Huffington Post: "I got oh so close. I fought very hard to make it onto that starting grid but the events at the start of this year and the current environment in F1 the way it is, it isn't going to happen.
    "My progression into Formula One came to represent so much more than a racing driver simply trying to reach the pinnacle of the sport.
    "I rode the wave, was energized by all the support and fought hard. There were those who wanted it to happen. Those who didn't."
    As Venturi's team principal Wolff will work with ex-F1 driver Felipe Massa, who will drive for the Monegasque Team in the all-electric series for the 2018/19 season.
    The 37-year-old Massa, winner of 11 grands prix over the course of his 15-year F1 career, has signed a three-year contract.
    "Formula E is the perfect environment for this step into team management: it is full of potential, breaking the mould for traditional racing series, and the series is enjoying an exciting phase of expansion at the moment," added Wolff.
    The Venturi team was co-founded by Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio.
    "Her desire to become a shareholder illustrates an unwavering commitment which warms my heart," said Venturi's CEO Gildo Pastor.
    A brand new Formula E car was unveiled online in January, offering motorsport fans a tantalizing glimpse of the future...
    A brand new Formula E car was unveiled online in January, offering motorsport fans a tantalizing glimpse of the future...
    The new car will make its competitive debut in the 2018-19 Formula E Championship later this year.
    The new car will make its competitive debut in the 2018-19 Formula E Championship later this year.
    Boasting an ultramodern design and aggressive aesthetic, the second generation racer offers almost twice as much energy storage capacity and double the range.
    Boasting an ultramodern design and aggressive aesthetic, the second generation racer offers almost twice as much energy storage capacity and double the range.
    That means drivers will no longer have make a mid-race car swap going forward.
    That means drivers will no longer have make a mid-race car swap going forward.
    &quot;This car represents the future of racing,&quot; said Alejandro Agag, Founder &amp;amp; CEO of Formula E.
    "This car represents the future of racing," said Alejandro Agag, Founder & CEO of Formula E.
