Breaking News

Heat-resistant corals in the Middle East could save the world's dying reefs

By Sarah Lazarus, CNN

Updated 11:33 PM ET, Tue June 26, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Coral reefs are hotspots for biodiversity and a vital part of the marine ecosystem, &lt;a href=&quot;https://ocean.si.edu/ocean-life/invertebrates/corals-and-coral-reefs&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;home to a quarter of all marine species. &lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Red Sea coral reefs
Coral headCoral reefs are hotspots for biodiversity and a vital part of the marine ecosystem, home to a quarter of all marine species.
Hide Caption
1 of 12
Most corals secrete limestone which forms a hard skeleton, but &quot;soft&quot; corals like this one do not. Although they don&#39;t help to build a permanent coral reef, soft corals provide food and shelter for lots of organisms.
Photos: Red Sea coral reefs
Soft coralMost corals secrete limestone which forms a hard skeleton, but "soft" corals like this one do not. Although they don't help to build a permanent coral reef, soft corals provide food and shelter for lots of organisms.
Hide Caption
2 of 12
By day, basket stars coil their long arms and hide in small nooks and crannies on the reef. At night they feed, unfurling their arms and capturing small particles with their &quot;branchlets.&quot;
Photos: Red Sea coral reefs
Basket starBy day, basket stars coil their long arms and hide in small nooks and crannies on the reef. At night they feed, unfurling their arms and capturing small particles with their "branchlets."
Hide Caption
3 of 12
This large sea star, named for its sharp, spiky skin, feeds on living coral tissue and can cause severe damage to coral reefs. The triton shell -- a very large sea snail -- is one of its few natural predators. But triton shell populations have been badly depleted in many parts of the world because they are collected for use as food and ornaments.
Photos: Red Sea coral reefs
Crown-of-thorns sea starThis large sea star, named for its sharp, spiky skin, feeds on living coral tissue and can cause severe damage to coral reefs. The triton shell -- a very large sea snail -- is one of its few natural predators. But triton shell populations have been badly depleted in many parts of the world because they are collected for use as food and ornaments.
Hide Caption
4 of 12
Despite its name, the cuttlefish is not a fish -- it&#39;s a cephalopod, and closely related to octopuses and squids. Considered one of the most intelligent non-vertebrate animals, cuttlefish hunt prey on the reef, mostly by night. Masters of camouflage, they can change color patterns almost instantly. They use color changes to catch prey, avoid being eaten by predators, and communicate -- both with other cuttlefish and other species.
Photos: Red Sea coral reefs
CuttlefishDespite its name, the cuttlefish is not a fish -- it's a cephalopod, and closely related to octopuses and squids. Considered one of the most intelligent non-vertebrate animals, cuttlefish hunt prey on the reef, mostly by night. Masters of camouflage, they can change color patterns almost instantly. They use color changes to catch prey, avoid being eaten by predators, and communicate -- both with other cuttlefish and other species.
Hide Caption
5 of 12
Despite their outward appearance, sponges are animals. They draw water in through small pores (visible in this close-up photo) to capture floating food particles. Sponges tend to live in mutually beneficial relationships with other species -- crabs, shrimps, barnacles and brittle stars spend their entire lives on or inside the host sponge. Many sponges also harbor a vast diversity of microbial life -- in some, the biomass of microbes can outweigh the biomass of the sponge itself.
Photos: Red Sea coral reefs
SpongeDespite their outward appearance, sponges are animals. They draw water in through small pores (visible in this close-up photo) to capture floating food particles. Sponges tend to live in mutually beneficial relationships with other species -- crabs, shrimps, barnacles and brittle stars spend their entire lives on or inside the host sponge. Many sponges also harbor a vast diversity of microbial life -- in some, the biomass of microbes can outweigh the biomass of the sponge itself.
Hide Caption
6 of 12
The exterior of this shell has been covered with a red encrusting sponge, while the interior has been filled with small anemones or &quot;mushroom&quot; corals. Vacant space is hard to come by on a coral reef and competition is intense -- every spare surface is colonized quickly.
Photos: Red Sea coral reefs
Sponge on a shellThe exterior of this shell has been covered with a red encrusting sponge, while the interior has been filled with small anemones or "mushroom" corals. Vacant space is hard to come by on a coral reef and competition is intense -- every spare surface is colonized quickly.
Hide Caption
7 of 12
These striking worms live in areas where they can capture plankton or other food particles in the water.
Photos: Red Sea coral reefs
Feather duster wormThese striking worms live in areas where they can capture plankton or other food particles in the water.
Hide Caption
8 of 12
This fairytale-looking creature is a type of sea slug called a nudibranch. Like land slugs it is very similar to a snail, but doesn&#39;t have a shell.
Photos: Red Sea coral reefs
Sea slugThis fairytale-looking creature is a type of sea slug called a nudibranch. Like land slugs it is very similar to a snail, but doesn't have a shell.
Hide Caption
9 of 12
Closely related to sea stars, feather stars are typically seen on coral reefs after sunset, when they perch on high parts of the reef and extend their feathery arms up into the water to catch plankton and other small food particles.
Photos: Red Sea coral reefs
Feather starClosely related to sea stars, feather stars are typically seen on coral reefs after sunset, when they perch on high parts of the reef and extend their feathery arms up into the water to catch plankton and other small food particles.
Hide Caption
10 of 12
The yellow frog fish lives on the coral reef and relies on it for food and safety.
Photos: Red Sea coral reefs
Yellow frog fishThe yellow frog fish lives on the coral reef and relies on it for food and safety.
Hide Caption
11 of 12
A carnivorous fish, the grouper lives and hunts prey on the coral reef.
Photos: Red Sea coral reefs
GrouperA carnivorous fish, the grouper lives and hunts prey on the coral reef.
Hide Caption
12 of 12
05 Coral IME_corals_8620IME_corals_8264IME_corals_8290IME_corals_8509IME_corals_8341IME_corals_8531IME_corals_8624IME_corals_8430IME_corals_826004 Coral 02 Coral

Story highlights

  • Many corals in the Gulf of Aqaba appear resistant to bleaching
  • Scientists think their resilience may date back to the last Ice Age
  • Ethical questions remain over the application of breeding research

(CNN)Coral reefs are in crisis. Around the world, they are being wiped out by rising sea temperatures -- a consequence of climate change.

But in one region, some corals are withstanding the heat.
Off the coast of the Arabian Peninsula, there are pockets of resistance. Consequently, this area has become a hotbed for research as marine biologists try to figure out what gives these corals their ability to survive warming seas and whether genetic technology could -- and should -- be used to save dying coral reefs, before we lose them forever.

    Reef life

    Corals are not only beautiful -- they are also a vital part of the marine ecosystem.
    Read More
    "Coral reefs are home to a quarter of all marine species and support fisheries by providing foraging habitats for adult fish and nursery habitats for juveniles," says John Burt, a marine biologist at NYU Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates. "So they're really important biologically and economically."
    Although they look like plants, corals actually consist of tiny, soft-bodied creatures called polyps that cluster together in huge numbers to form colonies. In most coral species, the polyps secrete limestone which forms a hard skeleton. A reef is a collection of corals, which come in a dazzling array of shapes and sizes, and a glorious rainbow of colors.
    However, it's not the coral itself that creates the brilliant hues, but colorful microscopic algae that live within the coral. "It's a win-win relationship," says Burt. The coral provides the algae with essential nutrients and a safe place to live, while the algae provides the coral with about 90% of its food.
    But when sea temperatures reach a tipping point that relationship breaks down. "The coral is either digesting the algae or expelling it -- we're not quite sure of the process," says Burt. As the density of algae drops, the coral "bleaches" -- becoming progressively paler until it turns bone white.
    Bleached coral on Australia&#39;s Great Barrier Reef.
    Bleached coral on Australia's Great Barrier Reef.
    Bleaching does not spell instant death. "Like humans, corals deposit fats, so they can live for a short period of time off their fat reserves," says Burt. And if the hot spell subsides, he says, the coral can "pull algae back into their tissue" and revive. But if that doesn't happen within one to two weeks, the corals starve to death.
    Between 2014 and 2017, corals around the world suffered the longest and most widespread bleaching event on record. In Australia, during 2016, 29% of the 3,863 reefs that comprise the world's largest coral reef system -- the Great Barrier Reef -- were severely damaged.
    During this period, the corals in the Gulf of Aqaba -- a narrow finger of water at the northernmost tip of the Red Sea, bordered by Israel, Egypt, Jordan and Saudi Arabia -- appeared healthy. Jessica Bellworthy, from Israel's Bar Ilan University, says that although the Gulf is warming at a faster rate than the global average, mass bleaching has never been observed there.
    Bellworthy is studying the Gulf of Aqaba's corals to find out just how resilient they are. "We tested the corals in the lab by raising the temperature by five degrees above the summer maximum of 27 degrees Celsius, and sustaining that for a number of weeks," she says.
    In most places, corals start bleaching at one or two degrees Celsius above the maximum summer temperature, but the corals in Bellworthy's lab "still show resilience" even when subjected to these extreme increases.
    An average global increase of five degrees Celsius in ocean temperature is "what we would expect to see towards the middle of the next century if we did nothing to reduce global gas emissions," she says.
    Bellworthy subjected her corals to further tests by increasing the water's acidity. Climate change drives acidification, which does not cause bleaching but hampers the corals' ability to recover.
    "The sea has a current pH level of 8.1," says Bellworthy, "and we anticipate that will decline to pH 7.8 by the end of the century. We've been lowering the pH of water in the tanks to that same level."
    Jessica Bellworthy working with corals in her laboratory&#39;s Red Sea Simulator system.
    Jessica Bellworthy working with corals in her laboratory's Red Sea Simulator system.
    Again, the Gulf of Aqaba's corals coped remarkably well. What makes them so hardy?
    Bellworthy's supervisor, Professor Maoz Fine, has suggested that their remarkable resistance stems from the last Ice Age. "Sea levels were extremely low because much of the water was trapped in ice and the southern entrance to the Red Sea was blocked by a land barrier," explains Bellworthy. "The Red Sea was isolated, and became so hot and salty that most life died out," she says, adding that a gap in the fossil record supports this theory.
    About 8,000 years ago, the ice melted, sea levels rose and water flooded back into the Red Sea, bringing organisms with it. But the entrance acted as a thermal bottleneck and only those species that could cope with super-heated water survived.
    "With time these organisms stepping stoned their way north, up to the Gulf of Aqaba," says Bellworthy.
    The Gulf of Aqaba is now relatively cool but, according to Fine's theory, the corals have retained their ancient ability to survive bath-warm temperatures. "The current temperatures are even a little suboptimal," says Bellworthy. "In some cases, the corals perform better at 1 to 2 degrees Celsius above the current summer maximum."
    Jeremy Delafosse from the Energy Observer Project examing coral in the Gulf of Aqaba.
    Jeremy Delafosse from the Energy Observer Project examing coral in the Gulf of Aqaba.
    Bellworthy says that the Gulf of Aqaba corals have an unusually good chance of surviving global warming and protecting them is vital. In an effort to protect them from local pollution, which threatens them, she and her colleagues are seeking to achieve international recognition -- ideally UNESCO World Heritage Site status -- for the reefs.

    Back from the brink

    Further south, researchers at Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) are using genetic analyses to decipher why Red Sea corals are much less prone -- although not immune -- to bleaching, than the exact same species living on the Great Barrier Reef.
    They are also comparing individual corals to determine why some show more heat tolerance than others. Once key lifesaving genes have been identified, the next step will be to breed the corals that carry them. "The question is: If we can identify the 'supermom' and 'superdad' corals, can we create 'superbabies' that will be more resilient to stressful conditions?" says Michael Berumen, who leads KAUST's Red Sea Research Center.
    The KAUST scientists are also examining the corals' microbiomes -- the bacteria, viruses and fungi that live in association with them. "Each individual coral may have up to a thousand types of bacteria living on or inside it. We don't yet know how important a role they play in heat resilience, but we assume it's significant," says Berumen.
    In Abu Dhabi, Burt is conducting research in the southern Persian Gulf, the hottest coral reef habitat on the planet, where the sea temperature frequently hits a whopping 36 degrees.
    "It's a natural laboratory for studying how coral reefs might respond to climate change," says Burt. "These corals exist in hotter conditions than are projected for at least another century in places like the Great Barrier Reef and the Caribbean."
    Working with colleagues from the UK's University of Southampton, Burt's team examined the corals' algae component, and in 2015 discovered a new species of algae that dominates virtually all corals across the southern Persian Gulf.
    The team named the algae Symbiodinium thermophilum -- thermophilum means "heat-loving."
    "Over 99% of the algae in Persian Gulf corals are from this one species," says Burt, adding that he believes the algae enable the corals to survive the extreme environment.
    It's possible, he says, that Symbiodinium thermophilum will spread to corals elsewhere, as ocean temperatures heat up. But natural processes are slow and climate change is occurring at an alarming rate.

    Ethical dilemmas

    Most marine biologists say that experimental measures being tested in the lab should not be deployed in the wild unless absolutely necessary and, even then, with extreme caution.
    "Some scholars have talked about human-assisted migration -- moving heat-resistant corals from the southern Persian Gulf to other parts of the world," says Burt, "but we don't know the genetic implications, and there's a risk of introducing disease and parasites."
    Soft coral.
    Soft coral.
    And as with any genetic engineering technology, the application of breeding research could lead to unexpected pitfalls.
    "Our remit as scientists is to say which options are on the table," says Berumen. "The real dilemma comes later in the form of the ethical question: Should we use these technologies or not?" He adds that good quality data that quantifies the pros and cons is key to decision making. Ultimately, though, "it is up to reef management authorities to decide what to do within their jurisdictions."
    There is consensus among coral experts that we should do more to preserve the reefs we already have, rather than relying on a scientific fix.
    At the moment, Berumen says he's not ruling anything out. "The situation is critical in some parts of the world and large areas of coral reef have been killed by climate change stress, so extreme options might need to be on the table."