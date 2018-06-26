Breaking News

Red Sea coral reefs

By Sarah Lazarus, CNN

Updated 10:23 PM ET, Tue June 26, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Coral reefs are hotspots for biodiversity and a vital part of the marine ecosystem, &lt;a href=&quot;https://ocean.si.edu/ocean-life/invertebrates/corals-and-coral-reefs&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;home to a quarter of all marine species. &lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Red Sea coral reefs
Coral headCoral reefs are hotspots for biodiversity and a vital part of the marine ecosystem, home to a quarter of all marine species.
Hide Caption
1 of 12
Most corals secrete limestone which forms a hard skeleton, but &quot;soft&quot; corals like this one do not. Although they don&#39;t help to build a permanent coral reef, soft corals provide food and shelter for lots of organisms.
Photos: Red Sea coral reefs
Soft coralMost corals secrete limestone which forms a hard skeleton, but "soft" corals like this one do not. Although they don't help to build a permanent coral reef, soft corals provide food and shelter for lots of organisms.
Hide Caption
2 of 12
By day, basket stars coil their long arms and hide in small nooks and crannies on the reef. At night they feed, unfurling their arms and capturing small particles with their &quot;branchlets.&quot;
Photos: Red Sea coral reefs
Basket starBy day, basket stars coil their long arms and hide in small nooks and crannies on the reef. At night they feed, unfurling their arms and capturing small particles with their "branchlets."
Hide Caption
3 of 12
This large sea star, named for its sharp, spiky skin, feeds on living coral tissue and can cause severe damage to coral reefs. The triton shell -- a very large sea snail -- is one of its few natural predators. But triton shell populations have been badly depleted in many parts of the world because they are collected for use as food and ornaments.
Photos: Red Sea coral reefs
Crown-of-thorns sea starThis large sea star, named for its sharp, spiky skin, feeds on living coral tissue and can cause severe damage to coral reefs. The triton shell -- a very large sea snail -- is one of its few natural predators. But triton shell populations have been badly depleted in many parts of the world because they are collected for use as food and ornaments.
Hide Caption
4 of 12
Despite its name, the cuttlefish is not a fish -- it&#39;s a cephalopod, and closely related to octopuses and squids. Considered one of the most intelligent non-vertebrate animals, cuttlefish hunt prey on the reef, mostly by night. Masters of camouflage, they can change color patterns almost instantly. They use color changes to catch prey, avoid being eaten by predators, and communicate -- both with other cuttlefish and other species.
Photos: Red Sea coral reefs
CuttlefishDespite its name, the cuttlefish is not a fish -- it's a cephalopod, and closely related to octopuses and squids. Considered one of the most intelligent non-vertebrate animals, cuttlefish hunt prey on the reef, mostly by night. Masters of camouflage, they can change color patterns almost instantly. They use color changes to catch prey, avoid being eaten by predators, and communicate -- both with other cuttlefish and other species.
Hide Caption
5 of 12
Despite their outward appearance, sponges are animals. They draw water in through small pores (visible in this close-up photo) to capture floating food particles. Sponges tend to live in mutually beneficial relationships with other species -- crabs, shrimps, barnacles and brittle stars spend their entire lives on or inside the host sponge. Many sponges also harbor a vast diversity of microbial life -- in some, the biomass of microbes can outweigh the biomass of the sponge itself.
Photos: Red Sea coral reefs
SpongeDespite their outward appearance, sponges are animals. They draw water in through small pores (visible in this close-up photo) to capture floating food particles. Sponges tend to live in mutually beneficial relationships with other species -- crabs, shrimps, barnacles and brittle stars spend their entire lives on or inside the host sponge. Many sponges also harbor a vast diversity of microbial life -- in some, the biomass of microbes can outweigh the biomass of the sponge itself.
Hide Caption
6 of 12
The exterior of this shell has been covered with a red encrusting sponge, while the interior has been filled with small anemones or &quot;mushroom&quot; corals. Vacant space is hard to come by on a coral reef and competition is intense -- every spare surface is colonized quickly.
Photos: Red Sea coral reefs
Sponge on a shellThe exterior of this shell has been covered with a red encrusting sponge, while the interior has been filled with small anemones or "mushroom" corals. Vacant space is hard to come by on a coral reef and competition is intense -- every spare surface is colonized quickly.
Hide Caption
7 of 12
These striking worms live in areas where they can capture plankton or other food particles in the water.
Photos: Red Sea coral reefs
Feather duster wormThese striking worms live in areas where they can capture plankton or other food particles in the water.
Hide Caption
8 of 12
This fairytale-looking creature is a type of sea slug called a nudibranch. Like land slugs it is very similar to a snail, but doesn&#39;t have a shell.
Photos: Red Sea coral reefs
Sea slugThis fairytale-looking creature is a type of sea slug called a nudibranch. Like land slugs it is very similar to a snail, but doesn't have a shell.
Hide Caption
9 of 12
Closely related to sea stars, feather stars are typically seen on coral reefs after sunset, when they perch on high parts of the reef and extend their feathery arms up into the water to catch plankton and other small food particles.
Photos: Red Sea coral reefs
Feather starClosely related to sea stars, feather stars are typically seen on coral reefs after sunset, when they perch on high parts of the reef and extend their feathery arms up into the water to catch plankton and other small food particles.
Hide Caption
10 of 12
The yellow frog fish lives on the coral reef and relies on it for food and safety.
Photos: Red Sea coral reefs
Yellow frog fishThe yellow frog fish lives on the coral reef and relies on it for food and safety.
Hide Caption
11 of 12
A carnivorous fish, the grouper lives and hunts prey on the coral reef.
Photos: Red Sea coral reefs
GrouperA carnivorous fish, the grouper lives and hunts prey on the coral reef.
Hide Caption
12 of 12
05 Coral IME_corals_8620IME_corals_8264IME_corals_8290IME_corals_8509IME_corals_8341IME_corals_8531IME_corals_8624IME_corals_8430IME_corals_826004 Coral 02 Coral