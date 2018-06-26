Argentina and Lionel Messi scrape into World Cup's last 16

(CNN) From the brink of a humiliating World Cup exit, to a sensational late win. Argentina lives on at Russia 2018.

Drawing 1-1 with Nigeria with merely minutes remaining, the Argentines were heading out of the tournament and the Super Eagles were set to progress to the last 16.

But an incredible 86th-minute winner from defender Marcos Rojo earned Argentina a 2-1 victory which put Lionel Messi and co through to the knockout stages at the expense of their opponents and set up a last-16 encounter with France.

It was another thrilling finale at a World Cup which has provided much drama.

Marcos Rojo scores the winner for Argentina

Messi was in inspired form in the opening 45 minutes and put his team ahead with a well-taken strike into the far corner, his first goal of the tournament and the 100th scored at this World Cup.

Yet it seemed as if the Barcelona star would feature no more in this competition when a Victor Moses penalty leveled for the Super Eagles.

Nigeria only needed a draw to reach the last 16 and Javier Mascherano looked to have assisted the Nigerians in their quest as it was his foul on Leon Balogun that led to Moses' 51st-minute spot kick.

But in the dying minutes Rojo arrowed a first-time shot into the bottom corner for the final twist in an enthralling match.

Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Argentina star Lionel Messi rides on the back of Marcos Rojo after Rojo's winner against Nigeria on Tuesday, June 26. Hide Caption 1 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Rojo controls the ball earlier in the match against Nigeria. Hide Caption 2 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Argentina legend Diego Maradona was in the crowd once again, drawing attention from fans just like he did when he was a player. Hide Caption 3 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Croatia's Josip Pivaric prepares to chest the ball during the team's 1-0 win against Iceland on Tuesday. Croatia is 3-0 so far in the tournament. Hide Caption 4 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Croatia supporters kiss ahead of the match against Iceland. Hide Caption 5 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Danish players acknowledge fans after their scoreless draw with France on Tuesday. Both teams advanced to the knockout stage. Hide Caption 6 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Denmark's Martin Braithwaite, left, is tracked by France's N'Golo Kante, center, and Presnel Kimpembe. Hide Caption 7 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Australian player Mark Milligan is joined by his children after a 2-0 loss to Peru on Tuesday. Hide Caption 8 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Milligan stretches to clear a cross. Hide Caption 9 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Aaron Mooy tugs on the jersey of Peru's Paolo Guerrero. Hide Caption 10 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Portugal's Ricardo Quaresma, left, is embraced by Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring against Iran on Monday, June 25. Iran scored late to tie the match, but the 1-1 result was enough to see Portugal into the next round. Hide Caption 11 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup An Iran fan enjoys the pre-match atmosphere. Hide Caption 12 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Iranian forward Sardar Azmoun shields the ball from Portuguese defender Jose Fonte. Hide Caption 13 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Moroccan goalkeeper Munir catches the ball against Spain. Hide Caption 14 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Egyptian star Mohamed Salah reacts after Saudi Arabia's winning goal in second-half stoppage time on Monday. Egypt lost all three of its matches at this World Cup. Hide Caption 15 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Salem Al-Dawsari celebrates with a flip after scoring the match-winning goal against Egypt. Hide Caption 16 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Russia's Artem Dzyuba, in white, competes with Uruguay's Sebastian Coates during Uruguay's 3-0 victory on Monday. Uruguay won all three of its matches in the group stage. This was Russia's first loss. Hide Caption 17 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup A Uruguay fan, right, poses with a Russia fan before the match. Hide Caption 18 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez, left, reacts after the second goal deflected past Russian goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev. Hide Caption 19 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Colombian forward Falcao celebrates after scoring against Poland on Sunday, June 24. Colombia won 3-0. Hide Caption 20 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Colombian defender Yerry Mina opened the scoring with a header in the first half. Hide Caption 21 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup A Colombia fan before the Poland match. Hide Caption 22 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Senegalese players huddle up before the second half of their match against Japan on Sunday. The two teams tied 2-2. Hide Caption 23 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup A shot of the crowd at the Ekaterinburg Arena during the Japan-Senegal match. Hide Caption 24 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup English striker Harry Kane celebrates after scoring a penalty in the 6-1 rout of Panama on Sunday. Kane finished with a hat trick. Hide Caption 25 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Panama players gather after their defeat. Hide Caption 26 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup German players celebrate after Toni Kroos scored on a late free kick to stun Sweden 2-1 on Saturday, June 23. Hide Caption 27 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup South Korea's Ki Sung-yueng, right, argues with Mexico's Edson Alvarez as Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa lies on the ground on Saturday. Mexico won 2-1 to clinch a spot in the next round and knock South Korea out of contention. Hide Caption 28 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup South Korea's Lee Yong, left, duels for the ball with Mexico's Hirving Lozano. Hide Caption 29 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup A Mexico fan waits for the start of the match against South Korea. Hide Caption 30 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Belgium's Romelu Lukaku scores against Tunisia on Saturday, June 23. He had a pair of goals in the match, which Belgium won 5-2. Hide Caption 31 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Captain Eden Hazard also scored two for Belgium. Hide Caption 32 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Players watch the ball during the Belgium-Tunisia match. Hide Caption 33 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Belgium's Jan Vertonghen, left, challenges Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri. Hide Caption 34 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Swiss midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Serbia on Friday, June 22. Switzerland won 2-1. Hide Caption 35 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Swiss players defend Serbia's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Hide Caption 36 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer catches the ball over Milinkovic-Savic. Hide Caption 37 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Nigerian midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo kicks the ball during the 2-0 victory over Iceland on Friday. Hide Caption 38 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Ahmed Musa celebrates after scoring his second goal of the match against Iceland. Hide Caption 39 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Iceland fans perform their famous viking clap. Hide Caption 40 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Neymar celebrates his last-second goal that finished off Brazil's 2-0 victory over Costa Rica on Friday. Hide Caption 41 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Neymar taps in his goal late in the match. Hide Caption 42 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Croatian players celebrate the second goal in their 3-0 victory over Argentina on Thursday, June 21. The victory clinched them a spot in the knockout stage. Hide Caption 43 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Croatia's Luka Modric is tackled by Argentina's Nicolas Tagliafico. Hide Caption 44 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Willy Caballero is dejected after his flubbed clearance gifted Croatia its first goal. Hide Caption 45 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup France's Kylian Mbappe, right, celebrates with teammate Antoine Griezmann after scoring against Peru on Thursday. It was the only goal of the match. Hide Caption 46 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Peru's Andre Carrillo is challenged by French players Paul Pogba, left, and N'Golo Kante. Hide Caption 47 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup A Peruvian supporter waits for the start of the match. Hide Caption 48 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Australia's Robbie Kruse, foreground, and Denmark's Henrik Dalsgaard go for a header during the teams' 1-1 draw on Thursday. Hide Caption 49 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Australia's Joshua Risdon jumps over Thomas Delaney. Hide Caption 50 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Spain's Diego Costa, right, celebrates with teammate Isco after scoring against Iran on Wednesday, June 20. Spain won 1-0. Hide Caption 51 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup A fan has his face painted with the colors of the Spanish flag on Wednesday. Hide Caption 52 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Referee Andres Cunha speaks with Iranian midfielder Ehsan Hajsafi during the match. Hide Caption 53 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Cristiano Ronaldo scored the only goal in Portugal's 1-0 win over Morocco on Wednesday. It was his tournament-leading fourth goal. Hide Caption 54 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Uruguay fans cheer outside the stadium before the match with Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. Hide Caption 55 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Saudi Arabia's Fahad Al-Muwallad, left, challenges Uruguay's Diego Godin. Hide Caption 56 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring for Uruguay in the 23rd minute on Wednesday. It was the only goal of the match, and the final result means Uruguay and Russia will both advance to the tournament's knockout stage. Hide Caption 57 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Mohamed Salah kisses the ball before scoring a penalty for Egypt on June 19. Russia won, however, by a final score of 3-1. Hide Caption 58 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Egypt's Tarek Hamed, left, and Russia's Aleksandr Golovin compete for the ball. Hide Caption 59 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Russia's first goal came when the ball deflected off Egypt's Ahmed Fathi. Hide Caption 60 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Members of the Senegal team celebrate after defeating Poland 2-1 in their match on June 19. Hide Caption 61 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Japanese defender Gen Shoji climbs over Colombia's Radamel Falcao to win a header in their World Cup opener on June 19. Japan won the match 2-1. Hide Caption 62 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup The referee shows a red card to Colombia's Carlos Sanchez in the third minute. Sanchez was deemed to have deliberately handled the ball in the box. Hide Caption 63 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup English players celebrate Harry Kane's first goal in the 2-1 win over Tunisia on June 18. Kane later added the winner in second-half stoppage time. Hide Caption 64 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup A Tunisia fan shows his dejection after the final whistle. Hide Caption 65 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Belgium's Dries Mertens, right, competes for the ball with Panama's Jose Luis Rodriguez during their World Cup opener on June 18. Mertens scored a goal in Belgium's 3-0 victory. Hide Caption 66 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Panamanian forward Gabriel Torres controls the ball during the match against Belgium. Hide Caption 67 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Sweden's Pontus Jansson, top left, and South Korea's Ki Sung-yueng try to head the ball during Sweden's 1-0 victory on June 18. Hide Caption 68 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Switzerland's Steven Zuber celebrates after scoring a goal against Brazil on June 17. The two teams tied 1-1. Hide Caption 69 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Brazil's Philippe Coutinho and Switzerland's Breel Embolo compete for the ball. Hide Caption 70 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Brazilian star Neymar recently came back from a foot injury. Hide Caption 71 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Mexico's Hirving Lozano, left, celebrates with Jesus Gallardo after scoring the only goal in the upset victory over Germany on June 17. Germany won the World Cup in 2014. Hide Caption 72 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Fans wave German flags before facing off with Mexico. Hide Caption 73 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa makes a late save against Mario Gomez. Hide Caption 74 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Marcos Ureña runs onto the pitch during Costa Rica's opening match against Serbia on June 17. Serbia won 1-0. Hide Caption 75 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Croatian players celebrate after Luka Modric scored the second goal of their 2-0 win against Nigeria on June 16. Hide Caption 76 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Nigerian captain John Obi Mikel runs with the ball during the Croatia match. Hide Caption 77 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen reacts after he scored a goal against Peru on June 16. It turned out to be the only goal in the match. Hide Caption 78 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Peru's Luis Advincula, left, and Denmark's Martin Braithwaite fight for the ball. Hide Caption 79 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Argentina star Lionel Messi appears downcast at the end of a 1-1 draw with Iceland on June 16. Messi missed a penalty in the match. Hide Caption 80 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Messi and Iceland's Hordur Magnusson struggle for the ball. Hide Caption 81 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Fans of France share a kiss before the team's opening match with Australia on June 16. Hide Caption 82 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup French midfielder Paul Pogba keeps his eye on the ball against Australia. His shot deflected off an Australian for the match-winning goal. Hide Caption 83 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his first-half penalty against Spain on June 15. He added two more goals in the 3-3 draw. Hide Caption 84 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Spanish defender Nacho, left, competes for a header with Portugal's Bruno Fernandes. Nacho conceded the early penalty to Ronaldo but responded with a second-half goal. Hide Caption 85 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Fernando Hierro was making his debut as Spain's manager. The former captain took over two days ago when Spain fired Julen Lopetegui. Hide Caption 86 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Portuguese defender Raphael Guerreiro controls the ball in the match against Spain. Hide Caption 87 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Morocco's Aziz Bouhaddouz lies on the ground after heading the ball into his own net late in stoppage time on June 15. The whistle was blown just a few moments later, and Iran won 1-0. Hide Caption 88 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Iran's Alireza Jahanbakhsh grimaces in pain in front of Morocco's Romain Saiss. Hide Caption 89 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Uruguay's Luis Suarez, left, and Egypt's Sam Morsy battle for the ball on June 15. Uruguay won 1-0. Hide Caption 90 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Fans watch the Egypt-Uruguay match from temporary seats set up at the Ekaterinburg Arena. The seats had to be installed to meet FIFA's minimum-seating requirement. Hide Caption 91 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Egyptian midfielder Abdallah Said heads the ball during the match against Uruguay. Hide Caption 92 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Fedor Smolov fights off two Saudi defenders during the tournament opener, which Russia won 3-0 on June 14. Russia and Saudi Arabia came into the match as the lowest-ranked teams in the tournament. Hide Caption 93 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Fans watching from Yekaterinburg, Russia, celebrate Russia's first goal. Hide Caption 94 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup The ball flies past Saudi Arabian goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf for Russia's fourth goal. Hide Caption 95 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup A fan wears body paint in Russia's colors before the opening match. Hide Caption 96 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to the crowd before kickoff at the Luzhniki Stadium. Hide Caption 97 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Performers take part in the tournament's opening ceremony. Hide Caption 98 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup British pop star Robbie Williams headlined the opening ceremony. Hide Caption 99 of 100 Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Russian soprano Aida Garifullina sings during the opening ceremony. Hide Caption 100 of 100

It was an exquisite finish from a Gabriel Mercado cross and the most important of the Manchester United's three goals for his country. Messi jumped on Rojo's shoulders as Argentina wildly celebrated a late reprieve.

Argentina's fans in the St. Petersburg Stadium's bleachers celebrated equally ecstatically, notably football legend Diego Maradona who directed a middle-finger salute -- with both hands -- at hecklers below where he was sitting.

The Nigerians were left to wonder what might have been had they been more ruthless in goal. In the 75th minute Odion Ighalo in particular squandered a chance to put his team ahead and leave Argentina with a mountain to climb.

The many faces of Diego Maradona...



This is how the #ARG legend lived through his country's dramatic win over #NGA.



Report 👉 https://t.co/ZGTPUocaZi pic.twitter.com/m0ZWStyHWx — CNN Sport (@cnnsport) June 26, 2018

Nigeria claimed Rojo had handled the ball in the build up to Ingalo's effort, but even after a VAR review the referee did not think the incident was a penalty.

Wilfred Ndidi also went close from distance, but ultimately Nigerian went on to suffer a fifth World Cup defeat to Argentina.

Messi celebrates scoring in the first half.

Argentina fans celebrate victory

Croatia top Group D

Meanwhile, Iceland's first World Cup adventure came to an end in Rostov-on-Don after a spirited 2-1 defeat against Group D winners Croatia, who will play Denmark in the next round.

Iceland took the game to its opponent and looked the better side for much of the 90 minutes.

Only a mixture of poor finishing, some brilliant goalkeeping and bit of misfortune meant the islanders were unable to make the most of their opportunities.

JUST WATCHED Duglegur: The World Cup & football in Iceland Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Duglegur: The World Cup & football in Iceland 17:11

Croatia, however, has laid down a marker at this World Cup. Though this wasn't its finest performance and the team looked disjointed -- manager Zlatko Dalic made nine changes to his starting XI -- it's only the second team, after Uruguay, to pick up nine points from the opening three matches so far.

Boasting an abundance of talent in midfield, including the likes of Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic and Mateo Kovacic, Croatia is being tipped by many as a dark horse to go far in Russia.

But it was another of its stars, Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic, who won it for Croatia at the death, after a Gylfi Sigurdsson penalty had canceled out Milan Badelj's volley.

Croatia's forward Ivan Perisic is congratulated by teammates after scoring his team's second goal

After an uneventful opening 40 minutes, the match finally came to life as the interval approached and Iceland began to test the Croatian defense for the first time.

Alfred Finnbogason came closest first, exchanging a neat one-two with Sigurdsson before curling his low shot narrowly wide of the post and into the side netting.

Croatia were being forced to withstand a barrage of pressure, repelling corners and that trademark Icelandic long throw.

It was then Aron Gunnarsson's turn to bring the fans to the edge of their seats, running onto a loose ball on the edge of the area and bringing a spectacular, diving save out of Croatia's stand-in goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic.

Yet it was Croatia who took a surprise lead early in the second half.

Badelj had only moments ago seen a thunderous strike hit the crossbar, but he kept this one down and volleyed the ball into the net.

Despite the setback, Iceland continued to press and looked by far the better side.

Birkir Bjarnason scuffed a shot in front of goal after being found by Finnbogason, but Iceland would soon have the goal it deserved.

Dejan Lovren's obvious handball in the box was penalized by referee Antonio Mateu and Sigurdsson, despite missing a penalty in his previous game against Nigeria, stepped up and hammered the ball confidently into the roof of the net.