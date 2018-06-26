Argentina and Lionel Messi scrape into last 16 of World Cup

Story highlights Nigeria 1-2 Argentina

Croatia 2-1 Iceland

(CNN) From the brink of defeat and a humiliating World Cup exit, Argentina survive and live on at Russia 2018.

Drawing 1-1 with Nigeria with merely minutes remaining on the clock, the Argentines were heading out of the World Cup and the Super Eagles were progressing to the last 16.

But an 86th-minute winner from defender Marcos Rojo earned the Argentines an incredible 2-1 victory which put Lionel Messi and co through to the last 16 at the expense of Nigeria in a thrilling finale.

The Barcelona star was in inspired form in the opening 45 minutes and put his team ahead with a well-taken strike into the far corner, his first goal of the tournament and the 100th scored at this World Cup.

Yet it seemed as if Messi would feature no more in this tournament when a Victor Moses penalty leveled for the Super Eagles.

