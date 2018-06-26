Migrants leave cargo ship in Italy, but NGO vessel still stranded

Rome (CNN)Italian authorities allowed 108 people rescued by a cargo ship to disembark in Sicily Tuesday, but hundreds of migrants on board a search-and-rescue ship prepared for their fifth day stranded in the Mediterranean.
The Alexander Maersk, operated by Danish transportation company Maersk, arrived in Pozzallo, a port on the southern tip of the Italian island of Sicily, just before 1 a.m. local time, according to the town's mayor, Roberto Ammatuna.
Earlier Monday, he had issued a direct appeal to the Italian Interior Ministry to allow the ship to dock in Pozzallo for humanitarian reasons, Ammatuna told CNN. The migrants had been on the ship since Friday.
Five of the 113 migrants rescued Friday had already been allowed to disembark for medical reasons -- the remaining 108 were given warm food and transferred to a welcoming center overnight, Ammatuna said.
Palle Laursen, the chief technical officer on the ship, said in a statement that the vessel's crew had "done a heroic job" in a "difficult situation."
Meanwhile, as European governments continue to wrangle over who has responsibility for those arriving on the continent's southern shores, 250 people -- 233 migrants and 17 crew members -- remain stranded on the Lifeline, a search-and-rescue vessel operated by German NGO Mission Lifeline.
It is currently unclear why the commercial vessel was allowed to dock, while access was still being denied to the NGO ship. The Italian interior ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
One person was evacuated from the Lifeline overnight due to a medical emergency, Mission Lifeline said on Twitter, adding that "conditions are worsening" for the people on board.
Michel Brandt, a politician with Germany's Left Party, spent several hours on board Sunday night with four other European lawmakers, and described the conditions as "unbearable."
Speaking to French radio station RTL Tuesday morning, spokesman for the French government Benjamin Griveaux seemed to suggest a resolution could be imminent.
"A European solution seems to be taking shape," he said, adding that the ship is most likely to dock in Malta.
Wendy Borg, spokesperson for the Maltese government, did not confirm whether that scenario was likely but told CNN that "there are ongoing discussions to establish next steps."
In a statement Sunday, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat insisted that his country was under no obligation to take the ship. Malta has however given supplies to the stranded vessel, according to Malta's Ambassador to Italy, Vanessa Frazier, and its armed forces affected the medical evacuation Monday night, the Maltese Ministry for Home Affairs and National security confirmed in a statement.
European countries line up to reject migrants
Following the lead of Italy's hardline, anti-immigrant Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, Malta, the Netherlands and Spain have all refused permission for the ship to dock since it first announced the rescue Thursday.
Speaking to Spanish radio station Cadena SER Monday, Spanish Economic Development Minister Jose Luis Abalos, a member of the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party, dismissed the suggestion that the Lifeline could dock in Spain, saying that his country could not "become the sea rescue organization for all of Europe."
The rejection comes less than two weeks after more than 600 migrants were allowed to dock in Valencia, Spain following a standoff provoked by Salvini barred the search-and-rescue ship Aquarius from Italy.
On Monday night, Luigi di Maio, Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the Five Star Movement -- which recently formed a new coalition government with Salvini's right-wing League -- repeated Salvini's earlier threat to "seize the ship" if it docks in an Italian port, preventing its crew from carrying out further rescues, and his accusation that the Lifeline is sailing under a "fake flag."
According to the International Maritime Organization, the Lifeline sails under a Dutch flag, supporting Lifeline's claim that the ship is correctly registered in the Netherlands.
Salvini suggests processing centers outside EU
Immigration continues to be a controversial issue for EU member states, with no clear resolution in sight. At an informal EU summit on immigration in Brussels on Sunday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared keen to manage expectations that European leaders could reach a broad agreement on migration.
Countries will need to work on bilateral and trilateral deals with one another instead of waiting for all 28 EU member countries to reach an agreement, Merkel told journalists.
Last year Italy adopted an aggressive approach to halting migration across the Mediterranean from North Africa, backing the Libyan Coast Guard's rescue efforts and cracking down on NGOs operating off the country's coast.
Salvini is now intensifying efforts to prevent sea crossings entirely. During a visit to the Libyan capital Tripoli Monday, Salvini reiterated a proposal made by several right-wing European leaders since migration levels first spiked in 2015, suggesting that reception centers for migrants and asylum seekers should be set up in African countries on the Libya border, according to Reuters. He later identified Niger, Mali, Chad and Sudan as possible locations, Reuters reported.
While in Tripoli, he visited a similar center, run with the support of the UN's Refugee Agency, and praised its work, adding, "this dismantles all the lies and rhetoric according to which in Libya tortures take place and civil rights are denied."
Humanitarian organizations have repeatedly warned of the dangers faced by migrants in Libya -- including violence and labor exploitation -- and last November, CNN reported on Libya's slave markets, where migrants are bought and sold for as little as $400.