Migrants leave cargo ship in Italy, but NGO vessel still stranded

Rome (CNN) Italian authorities allowed 108 people rescued by a cargo ship to disembark in Sicily Tuesday, but hundreds of migrants on board a search-and-rescue ship prepared for their fifth day stranded in the Mediterranean.

The Alexander Maersk, operated by Danish transportation company Maersk, arrived in Pozzallo, a port on the southern tip of the Italian island of Sicily, just before 1 a.m. local time, according to the town's mayor, Roberto Ammatuna.

Earlier Monday, he had issued a direct appeal to the Italian Interior Ministry to allow the ship to dock in Pozzallo for humanitarian reasons, Ammatuna told CNN. The migrants had been on the ship since Friday.

Five of the 113 migrants rescued Friday had already been allowed to disembark for medical reasons -- the remaining 108 were given warm food and transferred to a welcoming center overnight, Ammatuna said.

Palle Laursen, the chief technical officer on the ship, said in a statement that the vessel's crew had "done a heroic job" in a "difficult situation."