XXXTentacion breaks record

Story highlights "Sad!" is No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100

Nine of his songs are currently on the chart

(CNN) A song by XXXTentacion is topping the charts a week after his death.

"Sad!" by the slain Florida rapper moved from No. 52 to No. 1 on Billboard 's Hot 100 chart. The song is the first posthumous No. 1 for a lead soloist since The Notorious B.I.G.'s "Mo Money Mo Problems" in 1997, according to Billboard

Based on Nielsen Music tracking, XXXTentacion's single racked up 48.9 million U.S. streams in the week ending June 21. That, combined with 26,000 downloads sold and 2.9 million radio audience impressions, helped propel "Sad!" to the top on the chart.

The 20-year-old musician, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was gunned down last week in an apparent robbery in Broward County, Florida, according to police.

Authorities made an arrest in the case days later and charged the suspect with first-degree murder.

Read More