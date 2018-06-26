Breaking News

XXXTentacion breaks record

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 1:38 PM ET, Tue June 26, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Rapper XXXTentacion killed in apparent robbery
Rapper XXXTentacion killed in apparent robbery

    JUST WATCHED

    Rapper XXXTentacion killed in apparent robbery

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Rapper XXXTentacion killed in apparent robbery 01:04

Story highlights

  • "Sad!" is No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100
  • Nine of his songs are currently on the chart

(CNN)A song by XXXTentacion is topping the charts a week after his death.

"Sad!" by the slain Florida rapper moved from No. 52 to No. 1 on Billboard 's Hot 100 chart. The song is the first posthumous No. 1 for a lead soloist since The Notorious B.I.G.'s "Mo Money Mo Problems" in 1997, according to Billboard.
Based on Nielsen Music tracking, XXXTentacion's single racked up 48.9 million U.S. streams in the week ending June 21. That, combined with 26,000 downloads sold and 2.9 million radio audience impressions, helped propel "Sad!" to the top on the chart.
    The 20-year-old musician, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was gunned down last week in an apparent robbery in Broward County, Florida, according to police.
    Authorities made an arrest in the case days later and charged the suspect with first-degree murder.
    Read More
    Related: Florida man charged with murder in XXXTentacion's killing, police say
    Eigth other XXXTentacion songs are currently in the Hot 100, including "Moonlight" at No. 16, "Changes" at No. 18, "Jocelyn Flores" at No. 19, "F**k Love," featuring Trippie Redd at No. 28, "Everybody Dies on Their Nightmares" at No. 42, "The Remedy for a Broke Heart (Why Am I So in Love)" at No. 58, "Hope" at No. 80, and "Numb" at No. 82.
    A public memorial for the late musician is scheduled Wednesday in Sunrise, Florida.