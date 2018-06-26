Authorities respond to medical call at Heather Locklear's home a day after arrest

(CNN) A day after Heather Locklear's arrest, authorities responded to a medical call at her home in Thousand Oaks, California, according to Ventura County Sheriff Sgt. Eric Buschow.

On Monday afternoon, a patient was transported to the hospital, but Bushchow declined to name the person. Buschow said the call was medical in nature and that no crime was committed.

Locklear was arrested Sunday on two misdemeanor counts of battery on emergency personnel, two months after she pleaded not guilty of battery on a peace officer in a separate incident.

Sheriff's deputies responded to two separate calls to Locklear's residence Sunday. The first call occurred around 6 p.m. local time for a disturbance. Deputies determined no crime had been committed, according to Sgt. Buschow.

The second call came in around 11 p.m. local time. Buschow told CNN that deputies arrived to find a domestic disturbance involving Locklear and another party. According to Buschow, Locklear kicked one of the deputies in the leg while they were surveying the situation.

