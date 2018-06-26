(CNN) Director David Lynch is attempting to clear the air, days after headlines for making comments some interpreted to be supportive of President Donald Trump.

In an open letter to Trump, Lynch, the creator of "Twin Peaks," tells the president he is "causing suffering and division," but adds "it's not too late to turn the ship around."

Days ago, Lynch was quoted in an interview with The Guardian saying in part that Trump, "could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history because he has disrupted the thing so much." (Lynch nor the Guardian clarified in the interview to what "thing" Lynch was referring.)

"No one is able to counter this guy in an intelligent way," Lynch said, adding that Trump has made room for outsiders to enter the political fray, according to the Guardian. "Our so-called leaders can't take the country forward, can't get anything done. Like children, they are. Trump has shown all this."

The quotes were quickly picked up by media outlets, including right-wing outlets. On Monday, Trump shared one article written by Breitbart on his Twitter account.

