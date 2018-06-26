Upgrade your patio with these furniture sets and decor accents

Winter is over, and so is your excuse to hibernate indoors. Right now, while the weather is sunny (and not too hot), we can think of nothing better than sitting outdoors with friends and family having alfresco meals, gathering around a firepit, and just kicking back and relaxing, while breathing fresh air and taking in some serious Vitamin D.

To make the most of your summer lounging experience, you'll want the right furniture sets, so your guests have ample space to relax, as well as decor accents to freshen up your space. The goal is to have your patio or backyard setup well outfitted for all your summer fetes.

To get your home revamp started, we've compiled some best-selling furniture and decor options that are on trend for the season — think vibrant planters, chic storage units and ultra-comfortable outdoor sofas. We've broken them down by category to make your search that much easier. These items will make your outdoor space the real highlight of your home.

Note: The prices ahead reflect the listed retailer's price on the date this article was published.

Outdoor Furniture

Roosevelt 8-Piece Sofa Set with Cushions ($706.99; wayfair.com)

TropiShade 9-Ft Wood Market Umbrella ($63.17; amazon.com)

Wanda Hanging Chair ($349.99; jossandmain.com)

Wood Praiano Outdoor Occasional Chair ($223.99, originally $279.99; worldmarket.com)

Quebec 3 Piece Bistro Set ($79.99; jossandmain.com)

Heatherstone Wicker Patio Chaise Lounge ($223.99; target.com)

Darcey Hanging Chair Hammock ($24.12; wayfair.com)

Outdoor Storage

Keter Brightwood Outdoor Storage Deck Box ($198.98; amazon.com)

Suncast Tool Shed ($165.65; wayfair.com)

Wicker Storage Accent Patio Table ($49; target.com)

Lancaster Eucalyptus Deck Box ($299.95; allmodern.com)

Keter Eden All-Weather Resin Storage Bench ($116; wayfair.com)

Outdoor Decor

Cool Geometric Indoor Outdoor Throw Pillow ($17.49; worldmarket.com)

Deneve Outdoor String Lights ($54.96; amazon.com)

Beekman Bird Feeder ($88; kaufmann-merchantile.com)

Neutral Tweed Mirage Indoor Outdoor Area Rug (starting at $35.99; worldmarket.com)

Fredericks & Mae Citronella Hanging Coil ($30; food52.com)

Barebones Rechargeable Lantern ($40; kaufmann-merchantile.com)

Adah 3-Piece Ceramic Pot Planter Set ($52.99; wayfair.com)

Outdoor Entertaining

Odeme Isla Melamine Dessert Plate Set ($27; food52.com)

Char-Broil Classic 360 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill ($112.74; amazon.com)

Cuisinart 13-Piece Bamboo Grilling Tool Set ($12.53; amazon.com)

60-Qt Coca-Cola Ice Cold Heavy Duty Rolling Cooler ($150.99; wayfair.com)

Vintage Copper Wood Burning Fire Pit ($159.99; wayfair.com)