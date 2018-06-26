Families await news of teenage soccer team trapped in Thai cave

Chiang Rai, Thailand (CNN) The families of 12 missing boys and their soccer coach are nervously waiting for news of their children, as rescuers continue to search a partially flooded cave complex in northern Thailand where the group are thought to have been trapped since Saturday.

Most of the boys' parents are waiting in a makeshift camp near the Tham Luang Nang Non caves, and have not left the area since Saturday, when they learned that their children were missing.

"I feel I have just lost my heart because I just found his bag, mobile phone and his shoes. But all I can do is just wait," said Sudsakorn Sudtham, 35, whose son, Prajak, is 14 years old.

The parents of the missing boys have been at the site since Saturday, when they learned of the disappearance of their sons.

The group, all belonging to the same soccer team from the nearby city of Chiang Rai, have been missing since 1 p.m. local time Saturday, when a park officer spotted something amiss -- bicycles parked idly by the entrance to the cave, despite it being off-limits.

They are believed to have crawled into the large series of caves through a narrow, 15-meter long channel.

Read More