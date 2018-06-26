Myanmar fires general in charge of Rohingya crackdown after EU sanctions

(CNN) The Myanmar military has fired one of the generals in command of an operation in Rakhine State, which saw more than 700,000 Rohingya flee across the country's border into neighboring Bangladesh.

"These violations include unlawful killings, sexual violence and the systematic burning of Rohingya houses and buildings."

In April, the EU strengthened an arms embargo on Myanmar and prohibited the provision of military training and cooperation with the Tatmadaw, which is largely out of the control of Myanmar's nominally civilian-led government.

Canada also imposed new sanctions on Myanmar military figures this week, in conjunction with the EU.

Myanmar soldiers march in formation during a military parade in Naypyidaw on March 27, 2018.

Top generals removed

In a statement Tuesday, the Tatmadaw said Major General Maung Maung Soe had been sacked for underperformance in responding to militant attacks, according to Reuters

Maung Maung Soe was previously head of the Western Command, which oversaw the Rohingya crackdown, until he was transferred to another post in late 2017 without explanation.

He was one of five Tatmadaw figures sanctioned by the EU, as well as a border guard general and police commander, and was already subject to US sanctions based on his involvement in the crisis.

Another sanctioned figure, Deputy Major General Aung Kyaw Zaw of the third bureau of special operations, was "given permission to resign," the military statement said, adding that there had been "some flaws" in his performance.

The statement did not mention the new sanctions, and Myanmar's military has vehemently denied any wrongdoing against civilians in the Rakhine State, claiming it has been conducting a battle against terrorists that attacked border outposts last August.