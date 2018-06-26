Japanese Princess Ayako to marry shipping employee, leave royal family

Tokyo (CNN) Japan's Princess Ayako has become the second Japanese princess in two years to announce she's marrying a commoner, a move that will force her to renounce her royal status.

Japan's Imperial Household Agency announced Tuesday that the third, and youngest, daughter of the late Prince Takamodo, cousin of Emperor Akihito, is set to marry Kei Moriya, a 32-year-old employee of shipping firm NYK Line.

The two met less than a year ago, will officially mark their engagement on August 12, and wed at Tokyo's Meiji Jingu shrine on October 29.

Princess Ayako, who has a master's degree in social welfare, was originally introduced to Moriya by her mother, Princess Takamodo, last December, according to the Imperial Household.

Princess Takamodo knew Kei's parents from her outreach work at a local NGO, and made the introduction in the hope that her daughter would be inspired by global welfare activities. However, the pair discovered that they have a lot more in common than a passion for global welfare. They both enjoy skiing, books and travel.

