(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:

-- The Supreme Court upheld President Donald Trump's travel ban , ruling along party lines 5-4. Trump is calling it a " tremendous victory.

-- The Supreme Court also ruled in a free speech case, siding with faith-based pregnancy centers

-- The migrant ship that has been stranded in the Mediterranean since Friday will dock in Malta, after European politicians came to a decision.

-- Jimmy Fallon is getting the last laugh, responding to Trump's Twitter attack against him.

-- Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles opens up about his wife's struggle with POTS, a little-known disorder that affects more than a million people.

-- A Sudanese court has commuted the death sentence of Noura Hussein , the teenager who shot her husband after he raped her.