(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:
-- The Supreme Court upheld President Donald Trump's travel ban, ruling along party lines 5-4. Trump is calling it a "tremendous victory."
-- The Supreme Court also ruled in a free speech case, siding with faith-based pregnancy centers.
-- The migrant ship that has been stranded in the Mediterranean since Friday will dock in Malta, after European politicians came to a decision.
-- Jimmy Fallon is getting the last laugh, responding to Trump's Twitter attack against him.
-- Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles opens up about his wife's struggle with POTS, a little-known disorder that affects more than a million people.
-- Despite the controversy over his death, XXXTentacion's music is still resonating with his listeners. He's the first artist to have a posthumous No. 1 Billboard hit since The Notorious B.I.G.
-- A Sudanese court has commuted the death sentence of Noura Hussein, the teenager who shot her husband after he raped her.
-- Uber will keep driving in London. The ride-sharing company won a court case to continue operating after London's transport authority said it was not "fit and proper."