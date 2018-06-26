Breaking News

'The use of rap music is not allowed in preaching,' Catholic Church suspends rapping priest

By Idris Mukhtar, for CNN

Updated 7:40 AM ET, Tue June 26, 2018

Churches and mosques across Kenya are being painted yellow in an effort to bring the country&#39;s religious communities together.
The yellow lick of paint serves as a striking symbol of unity and peace between Muslims and Christians.
The &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.colourinfaith.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Color in Faith&lt;/a&gt; project is spearheaded by Columbian-American artist Yazmany Arboleda and his Kenyan counterpart Nabila Alibhai.
In Kenya, recent acts of terror and fundamentalism justified on religious ground have significantly damaged the relationship between Christians and Muslims.
The project&#39;s main goal is to have people of all faiths working together in their holy spaces.
&quot;I wanted to paint the mosque to show I&#39;m part of the community and to show that we aren&#39;t that different after all,&quot; said Mombasa resident Khalima Mohammed.
Artist Yazmany Arboleda believes these &quot;sculptures in the landscape&quot; can serve as change agents.
Arboleda hopes these painted sites will inspire Kenyans to imagine a better future by focusing on all they have in common.
Just nine places of worship have been painted across Kenya, but plans are underway for forty more mosques and churches to be painted.
Bishop Rose Mungafu jumped at the chance to paint her church yellow. &quot;For me, yellow is the color of the sun and the sun shines above everybody,&quot; she said.
Nairobi (CNN)A priest has been suspended by the Catholic church in Kenya for rapping his sermons.

On a typical Sunday at the St. Monica Catholic Church in south west Kenya, Father Ogalo would be draped in his usual church vestments for morning mass.
Later in the day, he would change into shorts, a long t-shirt and tie a red bandana tied around his head, spitting hip-hop rhymes into his mic as he entertained his congregation.
But his unconventional preaching style has landed him in hot water with Catholic Church heads.
    Father Ogalo says he was simply trying to "bring the youth closer to the church," in an interview with local media.
    Popularly known as 'Father Masaa,' Ogalo has been using rap music to attract a young people to his church and using it to spread the message against drug abuse.
    Father Ogalo said his rap music was successful in bridging the generation gap.
    "I use the rap music to bring ... youths to the church. Thereafter, I bring them to Christ," he said.
    H
    owever, his bosses disagreed. Speaking to CNN on the phone, Bishop Philip Anyolo, who heads the diocese in Migori county where Father Ogalo serves, confirmed the priest has been suspended from leading church activities.
    "Yes, the church has taken disciplinary measure against Father Ogalo. The use of rap music is not allowed in preaching," he said.
    The priest has been given a one year break to look into his ways before coming back to the church."
    "We have just barred him from preaching using rap music to allow him time to change his ways," Anyolo said.
    Father Ogalo is free to worship in the church but cannot lead prayers in his previous capacity as priest, he added.
    There are an estimated 7.5 million baptized Catholics in Kenya, according to the Kenyan Conference of Catholic Bishops.
    A popular priest, who regularly appeared on local TV and did radio interviews, Ogalo was seen as the new face of the church in the country.
    A lecturer at a leading Kenyan Christian university sided with Ogalo, saying the church was afraid of the "revolutionary content" of his messages.
    Wandia Njoya said: "We teach hip hop and the Bible at Daystar Language. It's not the priest's popularity that the church is afraid of. It's the revolutionary and African content of hip hop."
    Unsurprisingly, many on social media also sided with Father Ogalo and some branded the Catholic Church in Kenya "dictatorial."
    One Twitter user, Joseph Karamoja argued that the church needs to move with modern times as TV, cars, cellphones, microphones and speakers were not used in the Bible but "all are used today to spread the gospel."
    Another one wrote: "My message to Fr Paul Ogalo, "Don't Stop! Keep bringing the youth closer to God. He will never judge you."