'The use of rap music is not allowed in preaching,' Catholic Church suspends rapping priest

Nairobi (CNN) A priest has been suspended by the Catholic church in Kenya for rapping his sermons.

On a typical Sunday at the St. Monica Catholic Church in south west Kenya, Father Ogalo would be draped in his usual church vestments for morning mass.

Later in the day, he would change into shorts, a long t-shirt and tie a red bandana tied around his head, spitting hip-hop rhymes into his mic as he entertained his congregation.

But his unconventional preaching style has landed him in hot water with Catholic Church heads.

Father Ogalo says he was simply trying to "bring the youth closer to the church," in an interview with l ocal media.

