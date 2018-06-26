Hunted for their body parts and stigmatized: Malawi's albinos will contest elections

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Hunted and mutilated for their body parts, and faced with stigma in their homes and workplaces, some albinos in Malawi say they will contest in next year's elections to fight back.

Malawi's albinos are more used to living in the shadows as they fear being abducted for ritual killings.

No longer content to remain silent, six people with albinism now say they will vie for seats at parliamentary and local levels in May next year.

Overstone Kondowe, Director for the Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi (APAM), told CNN that albinos can only address the issues they face with appropriate legislation and occupying key positions in the country's parliament.