A teacher's dying wish helps hundreds of needy kids with backpacks and school supplies

(CNN) She always referred to her students as "her kids." So even in death, Tammy Waddell is making sure they're taken care of.

Waddell, a teacher in Forsyth County, Georgia, lost a battle with colon cancer earlier this month. Two weeks before she died, she told her son that she didn't want flowers at her funeral.

Instead, she wanted people to bring backpacks full of school supplies for needy students.

About 100 teachers were named honorary pallbearers at Waddell's funeral.

"This was just the kind of teacher she was, and this is a reflection of her heart. She was a teacher first, all the way," her cousin Brad Johnson told CNN.

Johnson shared the photos taken at her funeral by McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory.

