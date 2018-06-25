The campaign raising money to reunite immigrant families has topped $20 million. It's on to $25 million now

(CNN) The California couple raising money to reunite immigrant parents with their children has raised their goal to $25 million. That's after they raised more than $20 million in just over a week.

"There are truly no words for your generosity, your compassion, and your love for these families," the fundraiser's Facebook page said. "The passion and effort you put into this cause will change lives -- and will save lives."

But within the first couple of days, the campaign was raising $4,000 a minute . It's now broken Facebook's record for donations.

RAICES is using the money to provide legal services to separated families, as well as to start a joint reunification fund that will let the group work with other local organizations to make sure the donations reach as many people as possible.

