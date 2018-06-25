Two fire department medics get their happy ending at the Pride parade

(CNN) There were more than 48,000 marchers and 100 floats. But amid the sea of flags and festivities, one moment stood out at the New York City Pride parade this year:

In the middle of the parade route, EMT Trudy Bermudez proposed to her girlfriend. Paramedic Tayreen Bonilla accepted with a resounding 'yes.'

"I had absolutely no idea, and apparently everybody else knew. I was completely oblivious to the whole thing," Bonilla told CNN.

The two met through their jobs with the New York Fire Department four and a half years ago. They've now been together for a year and a half.

Bermudez says she began planning the proposal around six months ago. At first, she was concerned that doing it at Pride would be too cliché, but eventually decided that it was the right fit.

