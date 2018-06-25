At least 11,500 acres burned by Pawnee Fire in Northern California

(CNN) The Pawnee Fire burning in Northern California's Lake County has now consumed 11,500 acres and is Cal Fire's number one priority , according to state authorities.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries or casualties. But 22 buildings have been destroyed, with 600 more threatened by flames. Mandatory evacuation orders are in place for some communities and about 1,500 people have been forced from their homes.

A vehicle scorched by a wildfire remains in a clearing on Wolf Creek Road near Clearlake Oaks.

Hoping for the best, bracing for the worst

Those staying in shelters are hoping for the best, but bracing for the worst.

Firefighters on the ground take on the growing flames.

"You think, are we going to have a home when we go home?" evacuee Lola Claypool told KOVR . "Where are we going to go? What are we going to do? That's all we've got."

Still, some homeowners decided to take a chance and stay with their properties.

"I haven't thought anything about getting out of here," one Spring Valley homeowner told KTXL . "We got a Honda generator, and that's all we need, you know?"

But state fire officials warn that residents should get out while they can. "When you are asked to evacuate, that's what we ask you to do. It's for your own safety," Cal Fire Capt. Amy Head told KTXL , adding that wind patterns have made fighting the Pawnee fire difficult.

Grim memories of Santa Rosa

More than 200 personnel have been monitoring the fire from agencies such as the Lake County Sheriff's Office, the US Forest Service and the California Conservation Corps.

Flames were first reported early Saturday evening driven by "low relative humidity, erratic winds and above normal temperatures," according to Cal Fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Lake County is about 100 miles northwest of the capital, Sacramento.