More than 8,000 acres burned by wildfires in Northern California

(CNN) The governor of California has declared a state of emergency in parts of Northern California due to raging wildfires that have burned 8,200 acres so far.

No casualties have been reported, but 22 buildings have been destroyed, with 600 more at risk. More than 200 personnel have been monitoring the fires from agencies such as the Lake County Sheriff's Office, the US Forest Service and the California Conservation Corps.

Lake County is about 100 miles northwest of Sacramento.

Flames were first reported Saturday evening driven by "low relative humidity, erratic winds and above normal temperatures," according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters on the ground take on the growing flames.

Evacuation centers opened that same day, but the sheriff's office did not issue a formal mandatory evacuation until Sunday afternoon.

