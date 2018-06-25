Long Beach firefighter shot and killed while responding to call

(CNN) A 17-year veteran of the fire department in Long Beach, California, was shot and killed Monday morning while responding to a call of an explosion at a senior residential facility, Long Beach Fire Chief Mike Duree said.

Duree identified Captain Dave Rosa, 45, as the slain firefighter.

A second firefighter was injured and was in stable condition at St Mary Medical Center, Duree said. A civilian was shot and was in critical condition, CNN affiliate KTLA reported.

It is with deep sadness and tremendous grief that we announce that Captain David Rosa has died from injuries sustained from a gunshot wound he sustained at an emergency incident. Capt. Rosa is a 17 year veteran of our department and is assigned to Station 10. pic.twitter.com/np03fecLQb — Long Beach Fire (CA) (@lbfd) June 25, 2018

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Monday when the fire department responded to reports that occupants of a senior living facility smelled gas, authorities said. As the fire units neared the scene, they noticed that windows were blown out near a unit and the sprinkler system was in operation.

Fire units said they knocked down the initial fire, but minutes later, they received reports of shots fired, authorities said.

