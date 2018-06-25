(CNN) Long Beach police on Monday charged a 77-year-old retirement home resident with killing a veteran firefighter who responded to a predawn blaze at the facility.

Capt. Dave Rosa, 45, a 17-year department veteran, was fatally shot Monday during a call about an explosion at the senior residential facility, Long Beach Fire Chief Mike Duree said. A second firefighter, Ernesto Torres, was also shot but is expected to make a full recovery at St. Mary Medical Center, Duree said.

Thomas Kim was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and arson. He was being held on $2 million bail, according to Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna. A handgun was recovered at the scene, Luna said.

Kim was initially taken into custody Monday morning as a person of interest, the police chief said.

A third person, an elderly male resident, was also shot, Luna said. He is in stable but critical condition, Luna said.

