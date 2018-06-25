Long Beach firefighter shot and killed while responding to call

(CNN)A 17-year veteran of the fire department in Long Beach, California, was shot and killed Monday morning while responding to a call of an explosion at a senior residential facility, Long Beach Fire Chief Mike Duree said.
Duree identified Captain Dave Rosa, 45, as the slain firefighter.
A second firefighter was injured and was in stable condition at St Mary Medical Center, Duree said. A civilian was shot and was in critical condition, CNN affiliate KTLA reported.
The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Monday when the fire department responded to reports that occupants of a senior living facility smelled gas, authorities said. As the fire units neared the scene, they noticed that windows were blown out near a unit and the sprinkler system was in operation.
Fire units said they knocked down the initial fire, but minutes later, they received reports of shots fired, authorities said.
Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna said this is now a homicide investigation. Police detained a person in the case, recovered a weapon and found a "suspicious device" at the scene.
Rosa leaves behind a wife and two children.
"This is a tough day, a tough day," said Duree, visibly shaken and choking back tears.
"We show up to do our job. Firefighters deal with fire, not bullets," Long Beach police Sgt. Brad Johnson said. "It's a sad time in Long Beach history to have firefighters injured just responding to their job."