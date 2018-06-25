More protests planned over immigrant family separations

(CNN) Protests over family separations are expected to continue Monday, as questions linger over when and how more than 2,000 separated immigrant children will be reunited with their families.

We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country. When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came. Our system is a mockery to good immigration policy and Law and Order. Most children come without parents...

....Our Immigration policy, laughed at all over the world, is very unfair to all of those people who have gone through the system legally and are waiting on line for years! Immigration must be based on merit - we need people who will help to Make America Great Again!

But it did little to quell the outrage.

More protests are scheduled Monday with a march in Tornillo, Texas, and a protest outside the Central Processing Center in McAllen, Texas.

Other cities along the border have also been the site of protests. Chanting protesters in McAllen briefly blocked a bus leaving a migrant detention center as they yelled "set the children free" and "shame on you" at Border Patrol officers on Saturday.

JUST WATCHED Sen.: Immigration facility a disturbing picture Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Sen.: Immigration facility a disturbing picture 02:05

Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren visited the center in McAllen on Sunday. "It's a disturbing picture," she said after her visit.

"They're all on concrete floors in cages, there's just no other way to describe it," she said.

After days of confusion, the Trump administration released its plan for reuniting children still in the custody of Health and Human Services over the weekend. Under the plan, children will be kept in custody and returned to family members only after the parents' deportation proceedings are completed. The families will be reunited before they are deported, or if the parent is released from detention, after the parent applies to serve as the child's sponsor.