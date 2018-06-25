Breaking News

5 things for June 25: Immigration, Turkey presidential election, Prince William

By Doug Criss, CNN

Updated 6:13 AM ET, Mon June 25, 2018

Confusion continues over immigration policy
Confusion continues over immigration policy

    Confusion continues over immigration policy

Wary of summer droughts? Check out the tech that literally makes it rain. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. Immigration

There's just SO MUCH that's going on right now in the battle over immigration, both here and abroad. Let's get to it:
    -- President Trump railed against current immigration laws and said the US should deport people who cross the border illegally immediately and without due process. He ramped up his rhetoric too, saying America is being invaded by "these people."
    -- There were lots of protests over the weekend near the detention centers where migrant children are being held, and a group of protesters briefly blocked a bus that was leaving a detention center in Texas.
    -- One teen boy is missing from Southwest Key Casa Padre, the largest migrant children's center, located in Brownsville, Texas. Officials say the boy ran away.
    -- The Trump administration's plan to reunite families separated at the border includes delaying reunifications until parents' deportation proceedings are done. Right now more than 2,000 migrant children are in the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services.
    -- People report border patrol agents in New England are stopping people on highways and checking their citizenship.
    -- Meanwhile, in Europe, almost 350 migrants are stranded on a pair of boats in the Mediterranean. The nearby countries of Italy and Malta refuse to take them in.
    Fareed: Trump may win despite immigration loss
    2. Turkey election

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan just won re-election, and he'll be a lot more powerful in his next five-year term. Erdogan, who avoided a runoff against his main challenger, now has sweeping new powers granted in a controversial referendum. In addition, the position of prime minister is gone, and the Turkish parliament's powers have been significantly reduced. While Erdogan and his supporters celebrated the victory, he still has big challenges ahead. Turkey's economy is ailing, and his political opposition will undoubtedly use that to challenge him in the future.
    Erdogan seeks to strengthen presidency with win
    Erdogan seeks to strengthen presidency with win

    3. Zimbabwe explosion

    Was an explosion that rocked a campaign rally at a stadium an assassination attempt? Zimbabwe's government thinks so. President Emmerson Mnangagwa wasn't harmed but 49 people were injured in the blast Saturday at White City Stadium in Bulawayo. Mnangagwa had just walked off stage during the rally when the explosion occurred. A "complex investigation" is underway, a presidential spokesman promised. Mnangagwa said people shouldn't "speculate ahead of the investigations." The presidential election, set for July 30, will be the first since the country's military forced former President Robert Mugabe out of office in November.
    2 African leaders escape harm in separate blasts
    Ethiopian security forces intervene on Meskel Square in Addis Ababa on June 23, 2018 where a blast killed several people during a rally called by the Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

    4. Prince William

    Prince William landed in Jordan over the weekend, as he starts a historic, five-day tour of the Middle East that includes a stop in Israel. He'll be the first British royal to pay an official visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories. In Jordan, William's first stop -- after meeting Crown Prince Hussein, the son of Jordan's King Abdullah II -- was at a technology-focused event for young people. He leaves for Israel tonight, where he'll meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas (in Ramallah), play soccer with children in Tel Aviv and have his every word scrutinized during this closely watched visit.
    Prince William begins historic trip
    Prince William begins historic trip

    5. Supreme Court

    The Supremes have a lot of work to finish before the court's term ends this week. Big decisions will come down this week on public sector unions, redistricting, faith-based pregnancy centers and (the biggest of all) the Trump travel ban. And all eyes will be on Justice Anthony Kennedy. If the 81-year-old justice, who is often the swing vote on the divided court, retires, it'll give President Trump a chance to put a younger, more conservative justice on the bench who could solidify the court's conservative majority for years.
    Anthony Kennedy: The swing vote
    Anthony Kennedy: The swing vote

    BREAKFAST BROWSE

    People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.
    Act of kindness
    When a blind and deaf man needed someone to talk to during a long flight, a remarkable teen used sign language to answer the call.
    Teen helps blind and deaf man during flight
    Teen helps blind and deaf man during flight

    Open road
    Women in Saudi Arabia can finally put the pedal to the metal, as the kingdom's ban on female drivers ends.
    The long road to drive for Saudi women
    The long road to drive for Saudi women

    Razor sharp
    Baseball players do have some time to kill between at-bats, so Houston Astros star Alex Bregman used it to shave his mustache in the middle of a game.
    Alex Bregman, before and after
    Alex Bregman, before and after
    'Shower of slobber'
    Say hello to Zsa Zsa, the English bulldog that won the title of World's Ugliest Dog this weekend.
    Zsa Zsa
    Zsa Zsa
    Run this town
    Welcome to South Fulton, Georgia, where the entire justice system is led by black women.

