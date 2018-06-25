5 things for June 25: Immigration, Turkey presidential election, Prince William

(CNN) Wary of summer droughts? Check out the tech that literally makes it rain . Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Immigration

There's just SO MUCH that's going on right now in the battle over immigration, both here and abroad. Let's get to it:

-- One teen boy is missing from Southwest Key Casa Padre, the largest migrant children's center, located in Brownsville, Texas. Officials say the boy ran away.

-- The Trump administration's plan to reunite families separated at the border includes delaying reunifications until parents' deportation proceedings are done. Right now more than 2,000 migrant children are in the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services.

-- People report border patrol agents in New England are stopping people on highways and checking their citizenship.

2. Turkey election

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan just won re-election , and he'll be a lot more powerful in his next five-year term. Erdogan, who avoided a runoff against his main challenger, now has sweeping new powers granted in a controversial referendum. In addition, the position of prime minister is gone, and the Turkish parliament's powers have been significantly reduced. While Erdogan and his supporters celebrated the victory, he still has big challenges ahead. Turkey's economy is ailing, and his political opposition will undoubtedly use that to challenge him in the future.

3. Zimbabwe explosion

4. Prince William

Prince William landed in Jordan over the weekend, as he starts a historic, five-day tour of the Middle East that includes a stop in Israel. He'll be the first British royal to pay an official visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories. In Jordan, William's first stop -- after meeting Crown Prince Hussein, the son of Jordan's King Abdullah II -- was at a technology-focused event for young people. He leaves for Israel tonight, where he'll meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas (in Ramallah), play soccer with children in Tel Aviv and have his every word scrutinized during this closely watched visit.

5. Supreme Court

The Supremes have a lot of work to finish before the court's term ends this week. Big decisions will come down this week on public sector unions, redistricting, faith-based pregnancy centers and (the biggest of all) the Trump travel ban. And all eyes will be on Justice Anthony Kennedy. If the 81-year-old justice, who is often the swing vote on the divided court, retires, it'll give President Trump a chance to put a younger, more conservative justice on the bench who could solidify the court's conservative majority for years.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Act of kindness

When a blind and deaf man needed someone to talk to during a long flight, a remarkable teen used sign language to answer the call.

Open road

Women in Saudi Arabia can finally put the pedal to the metal, as the kingdom's ban on female drivers ends.

Razor sharp

Baseball players do have some time to kill between at-bats, so Houston Astros star Alex Bregman used it to shave his mustache in the middle of a game.

Alex Bregman, before and after

'Shower of slobber'

Say hello to Zsa Zsa, the English bulldog that won the title of World's Ugliest Dog this weekend.

Zsa Zsa

Run this town

Welcome to South Fulton, Georgia, where the entire justice system is led by black women

AND FINALLY ...

