These kids were carrying water in pots to fill up their pool. Then firefighters stopped to help.

(CNN) It was a hot summer day in Charlotte, North Carolina, and these kids just wanted to splash around in their kiddie pool. But the only way they had to fill it was to carry pots of water from the sink.

Thanks to their local firefighters with the assist on the water, the children were cooling off in no time.

"Today, after leaving a medical call, Engine 18 stumbled across a family desperately trying to fill up a kiddy pool by filling pots from the sink for a little boys birthday on this sweltering day," Charlotte Fire Station 18 posted on Facebook on Sunday.

The firefighters hooked up their hose, filled up the pool and even had a little fun with the group before leaving.

"What was just a simple task for us," the station's post said, "turned into laughter, smiles, and a life long memory for the neighborhood kids as well as the men on Engine 18."