One sign targeted liberals. The other aimed at bigots. Even billboards battle in Texas

(CNN) When a billboard telling liberals to leave Texas went up near a small town named Vega, another popped up with a quick response: "Texas is for everyone."

The battle of the billboards started when a photo of the first billboard went viral last week on social media. Its message? "Liberals, please continue on I-40 until you have left our GREAT STATE OF TEXAS."

The responding billboard sang to a different tune, saying "Texas is for everyone -- Not for bigotry. Welcome y'all."

The new sign was made possible by a GoFundMe page created by Roman Leal, a longtime resident of Amarillo, Texas. Leal said he started the fundraiser because he was dismayed by the anti-liberal billboard when he saw it.

"When that other sign went up that was telling liberals to leave, for me that didn't reflect the spirit of the Texas that I know and love," Leal told CNN. "I know at its heart Texas is a welcoming and supportive place."

