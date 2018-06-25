Breaking News

Women make history in winning Volvo Ocean Race crew

Updated 9:49 AM ET, Mon June 25, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The Volvo Ocean Race is a grueling 45,000-mile race around the world through some of the fiercest seas on the planet. Carolijn Brouwer (pictured) braves the elements on board DongFeng Race Team.
Photos: Could you survive on four hours sleep and a chocolate bar?
The Volvo Ocean Race is a grueling 45,000-mile race around the world through some of the fiercest seas on the planet. Carolijn Brouwer (pictured) braves the elements on board DongFeng Race Team.
Hide Caption
1 of 16
Sailor Eric Peron pulls on waterproof gear during the Volvo Ocean Race -- a competition described as the &quot;Everest of Sailing.&quot;
Photos: Could you survive on four hours sleep and a chocolate bar?
Sailor Eric Peron pulls on waterproof gear during the Volvo Ocean Race -- a competition described as the "Everest of Sailing."
Hide Caption
2 of 16
The race kicked off in Alicante, Spain, in October, and will finish nine months later in Gothenburg, Sweden. Sailors must be physically -- and emotionally -- strong to thrive in the world&#39;s most savage seas.
Photos: Could you survive on four hours sleep and a chocolate bar?
The race kicked off in Alicante, Spain, in October, and will finish nine months later in Gothenburg, Sweden. Sailors must be physically -- and emotionally -- strong to thrive in the world's most savage seas.
Hide Caption
3 of 16
Sailor Ryan Houston shows off his prune-like hands after a morning of heavy rain.
Photos: Could you survive on four hours sleep and a chocolate bar?
Sailor Ryan Houston shows off his prune-like hands after a morning of heavy rain.
Hide Caption
4 of 16
Seven teams go head-to-head in the epic race which stops at 11 ports and covers 45,000 miles. Here, Luke &quot;Parko&quot; Parkinson wipes the salt out of his eyes during a stint along the Vietnamese coast.
Photos: Could you survive on four hours sleep and a chocolate bar?
Seven teams go head-to-head in the epic race which stops at 11 ports and covers 45,000 miles. Here, Luke "Parko" Parkinson wipes the salt out of his eyes during a stint along the Vietnamese coast.
Hide Caption
5 of 16
Launched in 1973, the Volvo Ocean Race is one of the toughest sporting competitions in the world, claiming three lives in the first year alone.
Photos: Could you survive on four hours sleep and a chocolate bar?
Launched in 1973, the Volvo Ocean Race is one of the toughest sporting competitions in the world, claiming three lives in the first year alone.
Hide Caption
6 of 16
At sea, water infiltrates everything -- including toilet paper.
Photos: Could you survive on four hours sleep and a chocolate bar?
At sea, water infiltrates everything -- including toilet paper.
Hide Caption
7 of 16
Sailor Rokas Milevicius takes a moment to shave during Leg 3 between Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and Sanya, China.
Photos: Could you survive on four hours sleep and a chocolate bar?
Sailor Rokas Milevicius takes a moment to shave during Leg 3 between Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and Sanya, China.
Hide Caption
8 of 16
The competition includes one all-female team -- SCA -- who have 11 sailors on board. All other teams have eight sailors. Here, members of the women&#39;s crew strap themselves into bunks during a sleeping shift.
Photos: Could you survive on four hours sleep and a chocolate bar?
The competition includes one all-female team -- SCA -- who have 11 sailors on board. All other teams have eight sailors. Here, members of the women's crew strap themselves into bunks during a sleeping shift.
Hide Caption
9 of 16
Living conditions are tight, and everything must have its place.
Photos: Could you survive on four hours sleep and a chocolate bar?
Living conditions are tight, and everything must have its place.
Hide Caption
10 of 16
Waves traveling at 20 knots crash into the cockpit during Leg 4 between Sanya, China, and Auckland, New Zealand.
Photos: Could you survive on four hours sleep and a chocolate bar?
Waves traveling at 20 knots crash into the cockpit during Leg 4 between Sanya, China, and Auckland, New Zealand.
Hide Caption
11 of 16
Sailor Dave Swete checks for debris on the keel, after sailing through a current line full of trash and rope, 100 miles south of the Vietnam coast.
Photos: Could you survive on four hours sleep and a chocolate bar?
Sailor Dave Swete checks for debris on the keel, after sailing through a current line full of trash and rope, 100 miles south of the Vietnam coast.
Hide Caption
12 of 16
It might look like he&#39;s taking time out. But sailor Daryl Wislang is diving into the water to clear debris from the keel fin in the hope of increasing speed as the team Abu Dhabi Ocean Racing heads towards the finish line in Sanya, China.
Photos: Could you survive on four hours sleep and a chocolate bar?
It might look like he's taking time out. But sailor Daryl Wislang is diving into the water to clear debris from the keel fin in the hope of increasing speed as the team Abu Dhabi Ocean Racing heads towards the finish line in Sanya, China.
Hide Caption
13 of 16
Team Vestas work their magic on deck, during Leg 4 between New Zealand and China.
Photos: Could you survive on four hours sleep and a chocolate bar?
Team Vestas work their magic on deck, during Leg 4 between New Zealand and China.
Hide Caption
14 of 16
Peering inside the lower deck of Team SCA&#39;s boat, is a bit like gazing upon a space shuttle -- objects need to be secured at all times.
Photos: Could you survive on four hours sleep and a chocolate bar?
Peering inside the lower deck of Team SCA's boat, is a bit like gazing upon a space shuttle -- objects need to be secured at all times.
Hide Caption
15 of 16
Sailor Gerd-Jan Poortman shows off his acrobatic skills as he makes adjustments to the clew during Leg 3 between the United Arab Emirates and China.
Photos: Could you survive on four hours sleep and a chocolate bar?
Sailor Gerd-Jan Poortman shows off his acrobatic skills as he makes adjustments to the clew during Leg 3 between the United Arab Emirates and China.
Hide Caption
16 of 16
Carolijn Brouwer Volvo Ocean Race sailingvolvo ocean race kitvolvo ocean race dongfengvolvo ocean race handsvolvo ocean race saltvolvo ocean race sprayvolvo ocean race toilet papervolvo ocean race shavevolvo ocean race sleep volvo ocean race cabin 2volvo ocean race cabin viewvolvo ocean race side walk volvo ocean race divevolvo ocean race crewvolvo ocean race womenvolvo ocean race shadow

Story highlights

  • Women make history on Volvo Ocean Race crew
  • Carolijn Brouwer, Marie Riou part of winning Dongfeng team
  • Dongfeng clinched victory on thrilling final leg

(CNN)Sailing history was made on Sunday, as two women tasted victory in the around-the-world Volvo Ocean Race for the first time.

Carolijn Brouwer and Marie Riou were part of the Dongfeng crew that edged a thrilling final leg from Gothenburg, Sweden to The Hague after an arduous -- and at times tragic -- 45,000-mile global race. It was the closest-ever finish in the prestigious sailing event.
The China-backed Dongfeng, skippered by Charles Caudrelier, overhauled its rivals in the final 30 miles of the nine-month race to top the podium ahead of Spanish team MAPFRE and Team Brunel of the Netherlands. The trio had been tied on points heading into the 11th and final 970-mile leg.
    "We always trusted each other," Frenchman Caudrelier told reporters. "Nobody thought we were going to win this last leg, but I had a good feeling.
    "I said 'We can't lose, we can't lose, we can't lose'... and we won."
    Read More
    Brouwer and Riou's breaking of sailing's glass ceiling came about because of a change in rules for this 13th edition.
    All-male lineups were limited to seven sailors whereas mixed crews could feature nine or 10 sailors, depending on the combination of personnel. All seven teams featured male and female sailors.
    Drone photography at the Volvo Ocean Race
    Volvo Ocean Race AkzoNobel start

      JUST WATCHED

      Drone photography at the Volvo Ocean Race

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Drone photography at the Volvo Ocean Race 03:00

    'Inspiring role models'

    "I said before the start of this last leg, 'I am about to start the most important race of my life,' and that's exactly what it's been," the 44-year-old Brouwer told CNN Mainsail. "Nothing is comparable to what we've just achieved today, it's awesome. I'm out of words, it's the best feeling and I can't thank my team enough."
    Two-time Olympic sailing champion Shirley Robertson, who presents CNN Mainsail, tweeted: "A big day for Women in Sport... let's hope it's just the beginning! Inspiring role models."
    READ: Sailor sacrifices sleep for science to save the planet
    READ: Meet the first man to sail solo non-stop around the world
    Briton John Fisher was lost overboard west of Cape Horn during the leg from Auckland to Itajai, Brazil.
    Briton John Fisher was lost overboard west of Cape Horn during the leg from Auckland to Itajai, Brazil.
    The race will be remembered for the death of Briton John Fisher, who was lost at sea during the leg from Auckland, New Zealand to Itajai in Brazil.
    The 47-year-old, sailing for the Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag team, fell overboard 1,400 nautical miles west of Cape Horn and was never found.
    "I have very mixed emotions right now," skipper David Witt told reporters shortly after finishing.
    "I'm incredibly proud of our team both on and off the water. We're very tight, and we have gone through a lot ... but I'm also sad, of course.
    Visit CNN.com/sailing for more news, features and videos
    "I didn't finish it with my best mate who we started with. So very mixed emotions, but I'm glad we finished it."
    The Volvo Ocean Race, which began in 1973 as the Whitbread Round-the-World Race, now takes place every three years.